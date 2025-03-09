Julio Agustin and Phillip Attmore Join Guest Faculty Of Broadway Theatre Project 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway Theatre Project (BTP) has announced the addition of two renowned performers, Julio Agustin and Phillip Attmore, to their esteemed guest faculty for the 2025 program. Broadway Theatre Project, a prestigious summer intensive program for aspiring musical theatre performers, is known for its exceptional faculty and rigorous training.

Debra McWaters, President and Co-Artistic Director of BTP states "the addition of Agustin and Attmore will further elevate the program and provide students with invaluable insights and guidance. One of the great things about this project is that I can bring in artists and educators who have come through BTP, and experienced the project first hand."

Julio Agustin, (born Julio Agustín Matos, Jr) is an American actor, director, author, and recipient of the Broadway Legacy Robe. He performed in the original Broadway companies of "Fosse","Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown" starring Patti LuPone, "Steel Pier", "Never Gonna Dance", the revival of "Bells Are Ringing" and was featured opposite Bebe Neuwirth in "Chicago" (musical). He's appeared in the movies "Center Stage" and "The Producers" and is active in voice overs, commercials, and commercial print. In addition to his extensive work as a Broadway performer, he is an award-nominated director/choreographer.

Julio Agustin is the author of The Professional Actor's Handbook: From Casting Call to Curtain Call (2nd edition) and Navigating the Industry for Actors in Latinx Actor Training, and various scholarly articles on diversity in musical theatre. Agustín's consulting business, Agustin Consulting and Theatrical Services, LLC, serves to guide professional actors through the many phases of the performing arts industry.

Phillip Attmore, a Broadway Theatre Project Alumni, has been dancing, singing, and acting since the age of three. Having worked in multiple Broadway shows, film, television and commercials, he has shared the stage and screen with the likes of Hugh Jackman, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Sir Richard Harris, Leslie Uggams, Ben Vereen, Bette Midler, Savion Glover, Gregory Hines and many more.

Mr. Attmore is a three-time Astaire Award winner, ACCA Award winner, Playbill "Breakout Performance" Award winner and NAACP Theatre Award nominee, and he has been recognized by the sixth season of Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance" as one of America's "Top 20" dancers. In addition, Phillip has appeared as a guest artist on several television and variety shows including "The Ellen Degeneres Show", "The Today Show", "Maya and Marty" and "The Tony Awards".

Phillip Attmore has traveled all over the world working as a consummate performance artist, actor, singer, dancer, choreographer, poet, writer, director, creative consultant and speaker. He is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA and AEA, and he is a graduate of the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts.

Debra McWaters adds, I have worked with both Julio Agustin and Phillip Attmore on the Tony Award winning show, Fosse. The Broadway Theatre Project has a long-standing reputation for providing exceptional training and mentorship to young performers, and the addition of Phillip Attmore and Julio Agustin to the guest faculty will only enhance this reputation. With their guidance, students will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the industry and take their skills to the next level.

For more information and to apply for the 2025 program, visit here.

