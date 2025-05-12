Haines City Theatre Honors Ken and Mary Higgins With Auditorium Naming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Haines City Theatre has announced that its main auditorium will now be named the Ken and Mary Higgins Auditorium, in recognition of the contributions of longtime board member, volunteer, and supporter Ken Higgins and his late wife, Mary.

Ken and Mary Higgins have been a cornerstone of the Haines City Theatre family since the 1980s. Their decades of dedication, passion, and generosity helped shape the theatre into the vibrant community institution it is today. Mary, who passed away in 2018, was known for her tireless volunteerism and warm spirit, while Ken served for several years as the theatre's treasurer, providing steady leadership and guidance during key periods of growth.

"This is a fitting tribute to two people whose love for the theatre and our community knew no bounds," said Chris Walsh, Board President of Haines City Theatre. "While I never had the honor of meeting Mary, I know that they both gave so much of themselves over the years-whether it was through acting on stage, backstage support, ushering, or simply cheering on every production from the audience. Their legacy will continue to inspire future generations." Ken and Mary's son, daughter-in-law, and grandkids have also been a staple at the theatre for years.

A small dedication ceremony took place on May 11th during the intermission of the theatre's current production of the Christopher Durang comedy Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike (running one more weekend). The theatre's Vice President, John Stephenson, was proud to present the honor alongside one of the Original Theatre's co-founders, Nancy March.

