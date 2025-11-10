Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Goose will perform at The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park in Downtown Clearwater on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 14, at 10 a.m. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit the Western Sun Foundation, a volunteer-run nonprofit that provides charitable support to small and mid-sized organizations in communities the band visits on tour.

Goose, featuring Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), and Cotter Ellis (vocals, drums), is known for its fusion of indie rock, improvisation, and rhythmic intensity. The band has built a dedicated following through extensive touring and the creative use of digital platforms including YouTube, Bandcamp, and nugs.net.

This summer, Goose released its fifth studio album, Chain Yer Dragon, just four months after Everything Must Go, their first record since 2022’s Dripfield. The latter reached #2 on Billboard’s Top New Artist Albums chart and was praised by Rolling Stone for its blend of “sweet headphone ear candy” and “live peak” energy. Goose is the only band currently holding two songs, “Give It Time” and “Your Direction”, on the AAA Radio charts simultaneously.

Since their early days recording 2016’s Moon Cabin in a New Hampshire barn, Goose has grown into one of the country’s most sought-after live acts, selling out venues including Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and appearing at Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and other major festivals.

Reserved seats start at $44.99, GA Lawn tickets start at $34.99, and a limited number of GA Standing Pit tickets start at $94.99. Tickets will be available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by phone at 727-791-7400, or at RuthEckerdHall.com. The ticket office is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The BayCare Sound Ticket Booth will open two hours prior to showtime.