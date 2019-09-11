FreeFall Opens 2019/2020 Season With Jeffrey Hatcher's Adaptation Of THE TURN OF THE SCREW

freeFall Theatre will present Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of the Henry James classic, The Turn of the Screw, running September 28 through October 27, 2019. Two previews will take place on Friday, September 27 at 8pm and Saturday, September 28 at 2pm.

The cast features Emilee Dupre (Cabaret at freeFall, Broadway's Chaplin) and freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis (The Tempest: Esta Isla Es Mia at freeFall) in a gothic thriller directed by Theatre Tampa Bay nominated Director (Buyer & Cellar) Timothy Saunders.

Precocious Miles and quiet Flora have a new governess (Emilee Dupre). It quickly becomes apparent that this new job is more than she bargained for. When she learns the shocking truth about her predecessor, Miss Jessel, and begins to suspect that the orphans are under the influence of malevolent forces, she resolves to protect them by any means necessary.

What unfolds is one of the eeriest and most deeply psychological ghost stories ever written. Hatcher's razor-sharp adaptation preserves much of the ambiguity at the heart of Henry James' classic novella. Is this place truly haunted, or is the governess the one plagued by demons of another sort?

This provocative tale of suspense is the perfect opener for 2019/2020 season, GHOST LIGHT.

Tickets range from $40 to $50. Discounts for groups are available. Contact the Box Office for more details. freefalltheatre.com | (727) 498-5205 | boxoffice@freefalltheatre.com





