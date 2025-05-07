Feature: SEEK AND SPEAK YOUR POWERSTORY Workshop Returns to Powerstories Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the last 25 years, Powerstories Theatre has been recognized for being a theatre that uplifts and empowers women and girls and tells powerful true stories on stage. It is thrilled to announce the return of Seek and Speak Your Powerstory, a groundbreaking virtual workshop designed to amplify women's voices, especially during this pivotal historical moment.

In a time when women's voices are often silenced—whether through societal pressures, systemic barriers, or fear of judgment—this workshop offers a unique platform to help women reclaim their power, share their truth, and inspire others to do the same.

Through expert-led sessions, participants will learn to embrace their stories with courage, craft their personal Powerstory, and foster meaningful connections that ripple through communities and beyond.

"Silencing women's voices isn't just suppressing individual expression—it's erasing invaluable perspectives that the world desperately needs. Every woman's story matters, and this workshop is a transformative engine to spark confidence, courage, and community," says Fran Powers, Powerstories founder and workshop co-facilitator. "Words hold immense power, and by helping women find and share their voice, we're inviting others to tap someone on the shoulder and begin their own storytelling journey."

Workshop co-facilitator Janice Creneti adds, "The Powerstories developed in these workshops gift the speaker and the listener. Audience members share feedback such as, ‘I needed to hear this. I felt like you were talking to my soul.’ This work isn't about performing a perfect story but sharing a powerful one. It's about being seen AND heard, giving voice to your wisdom, and honoring your truth. When one woman finds and shares her authentic voice, she permits others to do the same. That's the real power of this work.”

Held virtually, the workshop is open to women across the country. Whether you're in Tampa or Tacoma, this accessible format ensures that any woman, local or national, can log in and participate from wherever they are, building a vibrant, supportive community of storytellers without borders.

Founded with the belief that storytelling changes lives, Powerstories Theatre has long championed the art of sharing voices that inspire, connect, and transform. Women can join Seek and Speak Your Powerstory and be part of the movement to ensure their voices continue to echo loudly and proudly in the world.

Seek and Speak Your Powerstory workshop will run from June 11 to July 23, 2025. The cost is typically $495, but in celebration of Powerstories' 25th anniversary, the theatre offers a BOGO where a student and a friend, anywhere in the country, are covered under the one registration fee. A minimum of eight participants is required to proceed, and early registration is recommended. To learn more or secure your spot, visit YourPowerstory.org.

