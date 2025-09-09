Doug DeVita's GODDESS OF THE HUNT is Coming to Lab Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Goddess of the Hunt by Doug DeVita, directed By Owen Robertson, will run September 18 - October 5 at Lab Theater Project Inc.

Just how well do you know your "friends" on social media? In Goddess of the Hunt - a fast-paced, gleefully twisted comedy - grieving widower Charlie Windsor strikes up a spontaneous friendship with the magnetic and mysterious Diana Black-White in a Midtown Manhattan bar. Their instant bond unsettles Charlie's childhood Best Friend, Broadway actor Ed McGrath, and soon Charlie is swept into a surreal tangle of dark secrets, shifting loyalties, and dangerously performative personas.

What begins as a quirky new connection spirals into a mythologically infused showdown, blurring the lines between grief and obsession, truth and performance. A modern homage to 1960s romantic thrillers-filtered through the warped lens of contemporary oversharing-Goddess of the Hunt explores what happens when privacy dies and every connection might be a trap.

NY ... Florida ... back to New York. Goddess of the Hunt enjoyed a powerhouse workshop run as part of the Fresh Fruit Festival in 2023; was given its own event at the Drama Book Shop on the occasion of its publishing by Next Stage Press in 2024; honored that Lab Theatre Project will host its world premiere ... and Doug and his team are already in discussison for an Off-Broadway contract run in New York City in 2027.