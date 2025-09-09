 tracker
Doug DeVita's GODDESS OF THE HUNT is Coming to Lab Theater

Performances will run from September 18 - October 5.

By: Sep. 09, 2025
Doug DeVita's GODDESS OF THE HUNT is Coming to Lab Theater Image
Goddess of the Hunt by Doug DeVita, directed By Owen Robertson, will run September 18 - October 5 at Lab Theater Project Inc.

Just how well do you know your "friends" on social media? In Goddess of the Hunt - a fast-paced, gleefully twisted comedy - grieving widower Charlie Windsor strikes up a spontaneous friendship with the magnetic and mysterious Diana Black-White in a Midtown Manhattan bar. Their instant bond unsettles Charlie's childhood Best Friend, Broadway actor Ed McGrath, and soon Charlie is swept into a surreal tangle of dark secrets, shifting loyalties, and dangerously performative personas.

What begins as a quirky new connection spirals into a mythologically infused showdown, blurring the lines between grief and obsession, truth and performance. A modern homage to 1960s romantic thrillers-filtered through the warped lens of contemporary oversharing-Goddess of the Hunt explores what happens when privacy dies and every connection might be a trap.

NY ... Florida ... back to New York. Goddess of the Hunt enjoyed a powerhouse workshop run as part of the Fresh Fruit Festival in 2023; was given its own event at the Drama Book Shop on the occasion of its publishing by Next Stage Press in 2024; honored that Lab Theatre Project will host its world premiere ... and Doug and his team are already in discussison for an Off-Broadway contract run in New York City in 2027.




