Casting Announced For FreeFall Theatre's THE HOUSE OF FUTURE MEMORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



freeFall's all-new interactive production, The House of Future Memory, opens June 13, 2025. Based on Shakespeare's “Seven Ages of Man” monologue from As You Like It, this surprising and innovative performance will bring together the talents and imagination of the actors with the dreams, fears and desires of the audience to create a unique evening of storytelling and theatre that can only happen once. freeFall's 2024/2025 Season Finale is reminiscent of the classic “Choose Your Own Adventure” books from the 80's!

Davis and freeFall Music Director/Composer Michael Raabe have created an outline for the performance and all-new original songs that tie the piece together dramatically and musically. A cast of six performers then use all of their skills to tell the story with music, drama, comedy and improvisation. The seventh performer is Generative AI, which uses information from the audience to fill in more unique and immediate details to the material already created by the Production Team and cast. The House of Future Memory is the kind of daring theatrical experiment that freeFall audiences have come to expect from Artistic Director Eric Davis and his team.

About the Cast & Team

The cast of The House of Future Memory features Larry Alexander (Broadway's Les Miserables) and J. Elijah Cho (Netflix Tudum 2025 and Hulu's Swiped). Sara DelBeato returns to freeFall after appearing in the hilarious For Closure! with Sarasota's own Joey Panek (Florida Studio Theatre and ABC 7's Suncoast View) and Julia Rifino (Stageworks Theatre's Morningside). Hillary Scales (freeFall's Nollywood Dreams) is an acclaimed actress and theater professor using this production as research for a future class. Larry Alexander, Sara DelBeato, Joey Panek, Julia Rifino and Hillary Scales have appeared in numerous freeFall productions, as well as appearing in other regional venues across the country. J. Elijah Cho returns to Tampa Bay to make his freeFall mainstage debut after having moved to Los Angeles to pursue TV and film work. His award-winning one man show Mr. Yunioshi has been presented all across the country.

Production design is by freeFall AD Eric Davis with lighting design by Mike Wood (Off Broadway's Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern and Rogers: The Musical for Marvel Studios). The production will feature sound engineering by Nathan Doyle. Masks designed by Jonathan Becker of theater-masks.com.

freeFall Theatre brings The House of Future Memory to the stage for 5 weeks. The House of Future Memory opens June 13 and closes July 13, 2025. The space is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm. Tickets are $55 ($25 for youth under 18 and for all seats to previews) or included with your $29/month subscription.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds