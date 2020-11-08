BWW Review: SULTRY TONES, COMEDIC TIMING, AND CLASSIC COUNTRY MAKE FOR A SHOW-STOPPING PERFORMANCE WITH ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE at Straz Center For The Performing Arts

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE at Straz Center For The Performing Arts

March 7, 2020, was the last Review I posted before the year 2020 dropped what would be considered a devastating blow to the world, to the economy, and to Live Theatre as we have come to know it. Think about this for a minute. With a myriad of reviews on the schedule, and traveling all across the Bay Area to an absolute standstill and a moment in time that left much of us in the arts world scrambling, and wondering what happens next. 220 days to be exact...220 days since I last stepped foot into a live venue, felt the room shake at the thunderous applause, saw other patrons who over time have become less like strangers and more like family. A community so tight-knit that nothing could break through the bond we all share. Then it happened... the feeling of isolation, the feeling of not fulfilling a need, a desire, a passion to tell stories unlike our own. The moment where Zoom became the norm, and like in Jekyll and Hyde our masks became less of a "façade" and more of a necessity. So how does one row the course of relevancy in a time where being together, embracing our passions, and telling stories unlike our own were at an absolute stop? How do venues and other places we have come to know as home not only maintain that relevancy but endure the financial overhead and loss of revenue we have been made accustomed to. Now I use "accustomed to" loosely as we all wish for the world to be as it was and for the ability to allow us to create once again, but the question isn't how we perform or when but rather how we do it safely for all involved.

The answer lies just around the bend or in our case the other side of Interstate 275, for the David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts opened up their doors, and with Socially- Distanced Protocols in place allowed us to safely embrace the feeling of home once again. Just last evening I had the pleasure of experiencing that enveloping warmth once again.... I stepped through the doors of the Jaeb Theatre and back in time to Houston, Texas, and the Sultry Contra-Alto sound that can only be described as Definitively, Truly, and Always, Patsy Cline. David Jenkins, Artistic Director of Jobsite Theatre helmed a top-notch production of this beautiful story detailing the life and times of the Classic Country Icon. The musical created and originally directed by Ted Swindley and based on the true story of one Miss Patsy Cline is onstage at the Straz Center's Jaeb Theatre through December 6. David Jenkins and crew had a mammoth of show to mount in these times. 27 rip-roaring and smooth as velvet classics make up this Jukebox type musical. Jukebox Musicals are huge on Broadway with the musical Ain't Too Proud (The Life and Times of the Temptations), and Tina-the Tina Turner Musical heralding massive success across the Great White Way. The Straz Center made a perfect decision mounting this musical for these times.

Every so often a musical comes along that puts joy in your heart and tune on your lips and Always, Patsy Cline does just that. If you are looking for a more perfect union of vocal prowess, outstanding stage presence, and overall gusto look no further than the Supreme Powerhouse of one Heather Krueger. From her first notes in "Honky Tonk Merry Go Round," to the warm sultry tones of "Walking After Midnight," and "Crazy" you would not find a more perfect Patsy Cline than the one found in Miss Krueger. She pulls you in and you cannot look away, like Jackson notices about Ally in 2018's A Star is Born there is something captivating, endearing, and enigmatic about the performance found here. Krueger is no stranger to the stage and you feel one at home with her and her sublimely perfect Patsy Cline, so much so that Miss Cline herself would "...Fall to Pieces" over this exceptional performance. Kudos to the exceptional David Jenkins and crew for this Patsy Cline is everything we needed and more.

Diana Rogers plays the always hilarious and boisterous fan, friend, and confidant Louise Seger. Her Narration throughout the show moved the story along at a swift pace, and as an audience, we enjoyed the ride. From the moment she stepped onto the stage and into our hearts, we loved her grandiose approach to all things Patsy Cline. Her comedic timing is nothing short of magical, and no stranger to the stage she made herself right at home and welcomed us with open arms. The most intriguing thing about this performance was the way she was able to bring a little of our world into the world of the show. It gave her plight a more humanistic feel and there was something almost sobering to be said about that. She took a technique not often glorified (breaking the 4th wall) and made it humorous and put the audience at ease. She spoke of masks, the Dallas Bull, and Snow Birds all of which brought us comfort and joy while we listened to the plight of her fandom. The moments where she sang with Patsy and even helped keep the band in tempo had the audience in stitches, and it was nice to break out of our "new normal" for a minute and celebrate the magic of storytelling and the idea that for a second we almost forgot we were watching a show. Kudos to Diana on a superb performance and one I will remember for time to come.

For any Patsy Cline fan, any country music fan, for your Mother, Grandmother, or just a date night with your love, Always, Patsy Cline is a sure-fire ticket. With classic songs such as, "Back in My Baby's Arms," "I Fall to Pieces," "Crazy," "Stupid Cupid," and many other favorites; even the least likely Patsy Cline fan will fall in love over and over again with these two women and their Show-Stopping performances. You will be dancing in your seat, and all the way back to the car, with a smile on your face and a song in your heart. Like a letter sent between two-lifetime friends, like a cup of coffee brimming with joy, like "Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray," Always, Patsy Cline has just what you're searching for. So "Shake, Rattle and Roll," on over to strazcenter.org for tickets, but don't wait too long for these tickets are sure to be the hottest in town. You'd be "Crazy" to miss this endearing tribute to the great Patsy Cline that continues to connect with audiences some 60 years later, and will hold a tune in our hearts like a strong shot of whiskey and a dime in a jukebox.

Photo Credit: Rob/Harris Productions, Inc.

