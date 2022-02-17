BWW Previews: CROWNS TAKES YOU TO CHURCH at Straz's JAEB THEATRE

Opening tonight and running through March 3 at Straz's Jaeb Theatre is Regina Taylor's CROWNS, a musical with a "hattitude."

The musical takes us on a magical journey about the fabulousness of hats in the culture of African American women. After a family tragedy, Brooklynite Yolanda finds herself in South Carolina with her grandmother. She meets a group of women who teaches her the power and importance of their crowns.

Directed by Bob Devin Jones, CROWNS features powerhouse performers NaTasha McKeller, Lena Morisseau, Vette Berrian, Andresia Moseley, Candace Marie Henry, Treshel Johnson, and Edward Leonard.

NaTasha explained the overarching message of CROWNS, "There's a saying 'it takes a village to raise a child,' but it takes a child to connect the village because everyone comes together for the child."

When Bob first read the script, he was reminded of his mother.

"Her strength, perseverance, and a lot of love. They're abstract things, but they have a real concrete place where they reside in me because of my mother," he said. "All these women in the cast, including the musical director, know of life in the church and things that are not sanctified, anointed. I knew if you had six powerful women together with one male magical things could happen. The play is about saying yes, being open to the blessings and realizing you have them, and making a joyful noise about them.

My wish is that the audience sees some version of my mother. She was the most important, influential person in my life. Anytime there are two or more black women, it's powerful. Although all six women are different, in narrations, you can hear this, but in many ways, they are similar. I have a shorthand with many of the women because they have a similar experience. On the drive home, I want the audience to feel like they've been served by some anointed singing. So much of their (the cast's) own personal journey is in the way they sing the songs. Our musical director encouraged them to find their voice in the songs."

NaTasha was a pastor's child raised in the church, so playing Mother Shaw came naturally.

"Mother Shaw is the mother of the church. In every church, you have the pastor, but everyone looks for the mother. She is the glue of the church. She's the eyes and ears of the pastor. She keeps the sanctuary going and keeps everyone afloat."

To get into the role, NaTasha asked herself how she would connect with each person: the saint, the sinner, the young, the old. Would she want to be drawn in or put out? She knew her Mother Shaw would do it through love.

"This show is a gospel version of FOR COLORED GIRLS meet (VH1's) DIVAS LIVE, in a good way," she said. "It's going to touch your soul, bring you down to your knees, make you jump and shout, and reevaluate some things: I never knew that's how it could be. It takes you through a really good spiritual, emotional rollercoaster."

When asked to describe the performance, NaTasha and Bob responded,

"Dynamic because of the energy, empowering because we need each other. Although different stories are being told, one can't get through the story without the other one, and lastly, soulful."

Bob added, "Delicious, compelling, and.... cornbread."

CROWNS is February 17 through March 3 at Straz' Jaeb Theatre. Get tickets and learn more by visiting https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/2122_Theater/CROWNS