BWW Previews: 34 PATEL CONSERVATORY STUDENTS BRING MAMMA MIA to Straz Center

Anyone who has ever stumbled through tech week, forgetting memorized lines, needs to take a tip from the 34 talented 13 to 18-year-olds at Patel Conservatory. Under the direction of Matthew Belopavlovic, the cast is putting on Mamma Mia! after just two weeks of rehearsing dance number choreography, blocking, dialogue, and song. The students bring the magic of ABBA's timeless music to the Straz Center's Ferguson Hall on Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26.

Eighteen-year-old Aaron Graham plays the British dad, Harry. Winner of the Spirit of Straz award at Broadway Star of the Future, Aaron is a 2021 graduate soon attending his college of choice, Boston Conservatory at Berkley. Since middle school, he's been a regular part of the Patel family when he auditioned for Into the Woods, Jr.

Though he is known for comedic roles like Fester and Willy Wonka, he's excited to be challenged by a dramatic role where a foreign accent is required.

"I like trying something new - that is the accent - and perfecting it to the best of my abilities," Aaron said. "My favorite part of acting is two-part. One is being on stage and playing a new role all the time and being someone I'm not. Harry is completely different from who I am, but that's what acting is, and I think it's truly special. The other part is growing relationships with your cast members in shows. I love making those connections."

Megan Lisko-Snelling plays Donna in Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! features teen and middle school apprentices assisting in the production with items like helping the costume designer, and painting scenic elements - for the first time, working side by side with the Straz' union crew.

"Our scenic design was done by a young man named Chris Muller. We chose him at Ready to Work at the Southeastern Theatre Conference. SETC helps us bring him on board on a contract, and he's a graduate student majoring in scenic design," explained Matthew. "Through our mentorships, internships, and this connection through SETC, we're able to offer training beyond high school in the tech field. We're going to help young people get started in their field. Giving them those types of opportunities gets me really excited."

The Straz has been awarded for the second year in a row TGH's Infection Approval seal, following all CDC guidelines to keep performers and patrons safe. Matthew has adopted Broadway's protocol when a performer wears a mask, it is made to look like a natural part of his costume.

"The philosophy I've adopted as a director is if we're going to be producing theatre in the safest way possible for everyone, let's make masks a part of the show. Let's make something that's not going to distract but is going to help tell the story. We're trying to incorporate that into the production so the audience can focus on what they're there for - watching this super fun musical with all these catchy tunes, being in the moment of being able to walk into the theatre again and have a great time with a live performance in Ferguson Hall."

Mamma Mia! has a special place in Matthew's heart.

Tess Lowke plays Sophie in Mamma Mia!

"This show is special to me because my mother took me to see it. It's the first show I ever saw in Chicago, and we were in the second row," he said. "This show couldn't have come at a better time. To me, this show is about reconnecting and forming new bonds. I see that happening in the cast and around the world - reconnecting with friends, seeing people for the first time in a long time. Yes, the disco in Mamma Mia! is fun, but there's a lot of heart in this show. It has a great message."

Matthew praised the students for going above and beyond in a limited timeframe.

"I am so impressed at what they've done and how they've been able to keep themselves on time with the learning of the show - drilling and memorizing at home. They get a video every night of what we did in rehearsal to practice at home. They really do come back ready to absorb more the next day. They put that dedication in, and now we're in a great place going into tech. We're thrilled at the level of talent and their dedication to the show."

Mamma Mia! runs Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26, at Ferguson Hall. Get your tickets at https://strazcenter.org/Events/Patel-Shows/2021_Summer/Mamma-Mia. To learn more about Straz Center's complete safety protocols, visit https://www.strazcenter.org/Plan-Your-Visit/COVID-19-SAFETY-PRECAUTIONS.