A CHRISTMAS CAROL and More Set for Tampa Repertory Theatre 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tampa Repertory Theatre has revealed its 2025–2026 season. The lineup features three productions that are by turns heartwarming, hilarious, and deeply human: the timeless redemption of A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play, the razor-sharp wit of God of Carnage, and the tender wartime romance of Dear Jack, Dear Louise.

Two special command performances of Every Brilliant Thing starring Ned Averill-Snell will also be presented, continuing the Raise the Curtain on Mental Health Awareness initiative and fostering community dialogue around resilience, compassion, and hope. As the country marks its 250th anniversary, these stories reflect on where it has been and the shared values that continue to unite it.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Adapted and Directed by Jim Sorensen

Featuring Michael Gregory as Scrooge

December 5–23, 2025 | Shimberg Playhouse, Straz Center

Step into a nostalgic 1940s radio studio where Dickens' classic redemption story is brought to life with live Foley effects and holiday music. This reimagined holiday tradition blends warmth, humor, and heart in a way only live theatre can.

GOD OF CARNAGE

By Yasmina Reza | Translated by Christopher Hampton

Directed by Alexis Carra Girbés

January 29 – February 15, 2026 | Studio Theater, HCC Ybor

A razor-sharp comedy of manners that begins as a polite discussion between two sets of parents and unravels into a hilarious, unflinching look at the thin veneer of civility. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play.

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

By Ken Ludwig

Directed by Robin Gordon

Opening July 4, 2026

July 4-19, 2026 | Shimberg Playhouse, Straz Center

A heartfelt, humorous romance told entirely through letters. Inspired by Ludwig's own parents, this two-character play chronicles the courtship between a World War II army doctor and an aspiring actress — a story of hope and human connection premiering during America's 250th anniversary.

Production Sponsors: Hal Freedman & Willi Rudowsky

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

By Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe

Starring Ned Averill-Snell

Directed by Emilia Sargent

2 shows only: May 2, 2026 at 8pm and May 3, 2026 at 3pm

Back by popular demand, this intimate, interactive performance invites audiences to help tell the story of one individual's journey to find hope by listing life's simple joys. Warm, playful, and deeply moving, Every Brilliant Thing celebrates the resilience of the human spirit.

