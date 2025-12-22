Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; Peach State Summer Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Alex Blanton - VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET - White Mouse Theatre Productions 18%

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

17%

Anna Collins -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET

15%

Ava Griner -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

15%

Adam Nguyen -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET

13%

Themily Figueras -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

12%

Jordan Kosanke -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

10%

Connor Mickey -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

32%

Sarah Wildes Arnett -- Peach State Summer Theatre

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

24%

Rebecca Gonzalez -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

23%

Blair Andersen -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

12%

Emma Stanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

9%

Emma Stanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

41%

Clara Jean Kelly -- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

15%

CJ Kelly -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

14%

Bella Ellec -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

13%

Asa Baghurst -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

10%

Sophia Elena Fermin -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

8%

Percy DeMocko -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

34%

Hank Rion -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

14%

Timothy Letheic Goins -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

11%

Tim Goins -- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

11%

Megan Wheeler -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

10%

Jared Smith -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

10%

Megan Audette -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

9%

Maddie Rainer -- New Stage Theatreworks

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

31%

Tin Tran -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

23%

Sarah Reid Vinyard -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A MAN WHO’S TRAPPED INSIDE BOX

17%

Jordon Kosanke -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

17%

Madison Reffield -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

13%

Jayme McGregor -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

36%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

26%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

18%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

14%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

6%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

48%

John Hemphill, Jr. -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

14%

Lily Johnson -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

12%

Derek Schneider -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

12%

Danielle Prince -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

7%

Derek Schneider -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

5%

Thorn Khuhro -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

26%

David Springfield -- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

25%

David Springfield -- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

20%

David Springfield -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

16%

Shannon Wolf -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

8%

Jane Achenbach -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

7%

Jane Achenbach & Daniel Farias -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

36%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

22%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

15%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL

11%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

9%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

7%

- New Stage Theatreworks

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

22%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL

19%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

18%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

11%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

11%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

7%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

5%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHAT'S NEXT?

5%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

16%

Aubrey Anderson -- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

15%

Jenna Najjar -- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

13%

Drew Rowell -- Peach State Summer Theatre

WAHOOSICAL

11%

William McCarty -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

Ian Anderson -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Johnny Flannagan -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL

6%

Alex Blanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Jenna Najjar -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

6%

Sara Vanderford -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

5%

Emma Pastula -- New Stage Theatreworks

THE WROGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

3%

Percy DeMocko -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

2%

Hal Presley -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

2%

Katie Truszkowski -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

1%

Mia Rasgorshek -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

25%

Rebecca Gonzalez -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

15%

Casey Kerr -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

14%

Lily Eyman -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

9%

Geoffrey Place -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

8%

Zira Brown -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

7%

Themily Figueras -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

7%

Thomas Correnti -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

7%

Miller Kiser -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

4%

Miller Kiser -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

4%

Liam Neal -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

57%

- Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

15%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

14%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

9%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

4%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

38%

Shannon Wolf -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

32%

Anna Collins -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

30%

Anna Collins -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

60%

Zach Cramer -- Peach State Summer Theatre

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

25%

Sarah Reid Vinyard -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

15%

Sarah Reid Vinyard -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

18%

Logan Cook -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

13%

Olivia Scott -- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

11%

Johnny Flannagan -- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

11%

Trey Harrell -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

10%

Alex Blanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

8%

Ian Andersen -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

Trey Harrell -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO

6%

Allyson Mowery -- Florida State University

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Andrew Rowell -- Peach State Summer Theatre

WAHOOSICAL

3%

Mia Rasgorshek -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

3%

Katie Truszkowski -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

2%

Logan Knight -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

2%

Makayla Blanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

63%

Peach State Summer Theatre

30%

White Mouse Theatre Productions

7%

Southern Shakespeare

