Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Hype Crew Will Appear In South Florida Ahead Of Tour Stop

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will bring its Hype Crew to South Florida in advance of upcoming performances of The Greatest Show On Earth. The appearances will take place at public venues across the region ahead of the circus’s engagements at Kaseya Center and Amerant Bank Arena.

The Hype Crew appearances are designed as interactive community events and will include short performances, hands-on activities, photo opportunities, and introductions to circus arts. The outreach tour aims to engage local audiences ahead of the return of The Greatest Show On Earth to South Florida.

The Hype Crew includes host and singer Juanita Olivo; German wheel and unicycle performer Zeke Pranis-Ricci; acrobatic breakdance, unicycle, jump rope, and hat manipulation performer Hassani Muya; hand balancer Chen Lei; and Bailey, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey robotic canine character.

Public Appearances

The following appearances are open to the public:

Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park

Thursday, December 18, from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

7900 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33155

Admission requires a ticket.

CityPlace Doral

Saturday, December 20, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

3530 NW 83rd Avenue, Doral, FL 33122

Free and open to the public.

Museum of Discovery & Science

Sunday, December 21, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

401 SW 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Museum admission required.

About The Greatest Show On Earth

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will present The Greatest Show On Earth in South Florida at Kaseya Center and Amerant Bank Arena. The touring production features a music-driven format with circus performers and athletes from around the world.

Tickets for The Greatest Show On Earth are available through Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

