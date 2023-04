Selig sind die HolzkÃ¶pfe! is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen

Debussy Brahams will be performed at Theater St.Gallen this weekend. The performance is set for March 12, 2023.

Based on Richard Powers' novel of the same name, The Time of Our Singing interlockspersonal experiences with historical events whose themes show clear parallels with the recent history of the USA: Black Lives Matter, police brutality and rigged elections accompany the brothers Jonah and Joey Strom on their path through life. Against the background of racial segregation in post-war America, the opera tells of the life of a family with a black mother and a white father.