MAN IS MAN Comes to Theater Basel This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Packer Galy Gay goes into town to buy a fish. On the way, he meets three soldiers from a special unit who have lost their fourth man during a break-in at a petrol station. To avoid attracting attention, they transform him into this fourth man. Galy Gay becomes Jeraiah Jip. At first it's just the name. Eventually he takes on the identity of the other. With this parable about the transformation of the bourgeois individual into a human fighting machine, Brecht demonstrates the susceptibility of liberal societies to authoritarian movements. Critical fun full of absurd humour, crude slapstick and sad and funny songs.

The music by Paul Dessau has been adapted for Theater Basel by Evelinn Trouble.

Artistic team

Cast

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More