Apéropéra Comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève

A slice of life, a slice of laughter and a slice of music to garnish the canapé that comes with our urban apéritif! Have a spritz or a vermouth while we supply the entertaining company.

Apéropéra is a relaxed, fresh and unstuffy way to (re)discover a composer, a work, a topic, miles away from the usual lectures you get before the performance. Get ready for some good stories, from the past and especially the present.

And in between, there'll be live music from the show (or in the same vein) performed by artists on the production!

Aperopera #1

The first Apéropéra of the season is dedicated to royal and bourgeois melodies. An interplay between music assigned to Henry VIII, King of England, who is said to be as educated as he was bloodthirsty, and Italian melodies of the bourgeois century, centered around the figure of Gaetano Donizetti: the triumph of the voice and emotion over words?

Julien Henric, tenor

Michael Mofidian, bass

Xavier Dami, piano

Thursday, October 7, 2021

Starting at 6:30 pm

Entrance fee CHF 25.00 (first drink included)

In the Foyer of the GTG

Learn more at https://www.gtg.ch/en/la-plage/aperopera/.