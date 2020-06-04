LIVE STREAM CONCERT THE HIGH SOCIETY, 6TH OF JUNE 19:00 CET /1 PM EST at Facebook

The High Society free Live Stream Concert for Red Cross 6th of June 19:00 CET/1 PM EST

The members of The High Society; Karl Dyall, Rennie Mirro and Joachim Bergström, together with Janne Radensjö Orchestra, is inviting you to enjoy an hour of music you would like to dance to. On their repertoire you will find a lot of classic songs sung by Sammy Davis, Frank Sintra and others. So please join them online on Swedens National Day!

The link to the concert is here:

https://www.facebook.com/thehighsocietysthlm

The Concert is a charity concert in favor for the Red Cross and you will be able to make a donation if you like at:

https://www.rodakorset.se/vad-vi-gor/halsa-och-vard/coronaviruset---fakta-och-rad/sa-hjalper-vi/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=high&fbclid=IwAR16EuobKy--QZavNDGdtg-83QXOmnNhhaMfwkxjMyTanT_YEiYkB1YDJoM

