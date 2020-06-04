LIVE STREAM CONCERT THE HIGH SOCIETY, 6TH OF JUNE 19:00 CET /1 PM EST at Facebook

Article Pixel Jun. 4, 2020  

LIVE STREAM CONCERT THE HIGH SOCIETY, 6TH OF JUNE 19:00 CET /1 PM EST at FacebookThe High Society free Live Stream Concert for Red Cross 6th of June 19:00 CET/1 PM EST

The members of The High Society; Karl Dyall, Rennie Mirro and Joachim Bergström, together with Janne Radensjö Orchestra, is inviting you to enjoy an hour of music you would like to dance to. On their repertoire you will find a lot of classic songs sung by Sammy Davis, Frank Sintra and others. So please join them online on Swedens National Day!

The link to the concert is here:

https://www.facebook.com/thehighsocietysthlm

The Concert is a charity concert in favor for the Red Cross and you will be able to make a donation if you like at:

https://www.rodakorset.se/vad-vi-gor/halsa-och-vard/coronaviruset---fakta-och-rad/sa-hjalper-vi/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=high&fbclid=IwAR16EuobKy--QZavNDGdtg-83QXOmnNhhaMfwkxjMyTanT_YEiYkB1YDJoM


Donations

Arts Orgs


Related Articles View More Sweden Stories   Shows


From This Author Annette Stolt

  • I LOVE YOU, YOUR PERFECT, NOW CHANGE/JAG ÄLSKAR DIG, DU ÄR PERFEKT, MEN... at Wermland Opera
  • LIVE STREAM CONCERT QUARANTINE SESSIONS AT 12 CET 31th of May at Facebook
  • LIVE STREAM CONCERT WITH VIKTORIA TOCCA MAY 31TH AT 15:00 CET at Facebook
  • LIVE STREAM EACH SUNDAY AT 15:00 CET/3 PM CET PETER & BRUNO CORONA SESSIONS at YouTube