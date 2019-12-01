LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes to Lidingö Stadshus
Following the successes with RENT, URINETOWN, HAIR, THE WILD PARTY, THE LAST 5 YEARS & 9TO5, Robin Karlsson Production will now produce the musical Little Shop Of Horrors.
The cult-explained musical follows the young florist Seymour, who got hold of a strange plant. He names it Audrey 2, after his colleague Audrey, whom he is secretly in love with. The plant attracts a lot of visitors to the store, but what they do not know is that the plant actually lives on human blood. Seymour has no choice but to obey his precious plant but soon loses control of it and himself ...
This social satire to musical invites many laughs and great recognition with reflection. The musical premiered Off-Broadway in 1982 and played for full houses for 5 years. Little Shop of Horrors has since been played all over the world.
Opening night: 1st of May 2020. Lidingö Stadshus.
Performance lenght approx 2h including interval
Tickets at: https://www.nortic.se/dagny/event/25045
Run period 1st of May till 10th of May 2020
The Creative Team
Producer - Robin Karlsson Produktion
Director - Robin Karlsson
Song Study - Izabella Tancredi
Music Director - Steve Sherlock
Lyrics- Howars Ashman
Music - Alan Menken
Publisher: Music Theatre International (Europe) All authorised performance materials are also supplied by MTI Europe.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS was originally Directed by Howard Ashman with Musical Staging by Edie Cowan
Cast:
Seymour - Pontus Croneld
Mushnik - Jessica Larsen
Audrey -Jasmine Heikura
Orin - Pelle Holmström
Audrey 2 - Samuel Linderström
Crystal - Emma Pucek
Ronnette - Izabella Tancredi
Chiffon - Jonna Johannesson
Rösten i Prologen/ Radiorösten - Elisabet Philip
Bernstein/ Patienten - Johan Norborg-Sundstedt
Fru Luce - Gabrielle Aaron Johansson
Agenten Viktor Von Der Banken - Pontus Pöhnert
Patrick Martin - Tova Sundén
Musicians
To be announced shortley