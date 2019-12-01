LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes to Lidingö Stadshus

Following the successes with RENT, URINETOWN, HAIR, THE WILD PARTY, THE LAST 5 YEARS & 9TO5, Robin Karlsson Production will now produce the musical Little Shop Of Horrors.

The cult-explained musical follows the young florist Seymour, who got hold of a strange plant. He names it Audrey 2, after his colleague Audrey, whom he is secretly in love with. The plant attracts a lot of visitors to the store, but what they do not know is that the plant actually lives on human blood. Seymour has no choice but to obey his precious plant but soon loses control of it and himself ...

This social satire to musical invites many laughs and great recognition with reflection. The musical premiered Off-Broadway in 1982 and played for full houses for 5 years. Little Shop of Horrors has since been played all over the world.

Opening night: 1st of May 2020. Lidingö Stadshus.

Performance lenght approx 2h including interval

Tickets at: https://www.nortic.se/dagny/event/25045

Run period 1st of May till 10th of May 2020

The Creative Team

Producer - Robin Karlsson Produktion

Director - Robin Karlsson

Song Study - Izabella Tancredi

Music Director - Steve Sherlock

Lyrics- Howars Ashman

Music - Alan Menken

Publisher: Music Theatre International (Europe) All authorised performance materials are also supplied by MTI Europe.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS was originally Directed by Howard Ashman with Musical Staging by Edie Cowan

Cast:

Seymour - Pontus Croneld

Mushnik - Jessica Larsen

Audrey -Jasmine Heikura

Orin - Pelle Holmström

Audrey 2 - Samuel Linderström

Crystal - Emma Pucek

Ronnette - Izabella Tancredi

Chiffon - Jonna Johannesson

Rösten i Prologen/ Radiorösten - Elisabet Philip

Bernstein/ Patienten - Johan Norborg-Sundstedt

Fru Luce - Gabrielle Aaron Johansson

Agenten Viktor Von Der Banken - Pontus Pöhnert

Patrick Martin - Tova Sundén

Musicians

To be announced shortley





