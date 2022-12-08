Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COMFORT REPORTS Comes to Sweden This Week

The performance is set for December 8.

Dec. 08, 2022  
It's an early, blue morning in the suburbs. A man steps out onto his cramped balcony and falls right through the brawl that took place last night. He is afraid that he said things to his wife that cannot be repaired. In the hour between night and dawn, he comes to terms with himself, tries to guide his grief backwards and finally ends up in an event from his childhood, a beautiful summer morning a lifetime ago, in the small house in the archipelago. The Baltic Sea is blank outside and the Sjörapporten is playing on the radio.

Comfort reports is a monologue with Gustaf Skarsgård, written by Alex Schulman.

The idea was born after an article in Dagens Nyheter, where it was told about how the Sjörapporten in Sveriges Radio no longer has any practical meaning. Those on the lake use their own apps and weather services. When the Paris attacks occurred, P1 decided to clean the slate and remove the Naval Report. Immediately listeners chimed in, despairing. For them, the Maritime Report was never about the weather, but about safety. In a world that is troubled, it is a comfort to people to hear that the world stands still, that the islands are where they are.



November 21, 2022

November 18, 2022

November 7, 2022

November 3, 2022

October 21, 2022

