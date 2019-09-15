BWW Previews: WITCHES OF EASTWICK at Cirkus

Previews Witches of Eastwick in Stockholm, Sweden

The previews of Witches of Eastwick started the 13th of September and there will be a few more until the opening night the 19th of September.

19 years has passed since Peter Jöback played Michael Spofford in the original cast at the world premier in London 2000. As the years as passed Peter is no ready to take on the lead role as Daryl Van Horn.

The Swedish version is a co-production with Cameron Mackintosh. The previews has been very good and the audience has really loved what they seen and rewarded it with standing ovations. As this is still work in progress there will be changes made until the opening night in one weeks time so I will not get into any details. But it is a great cast, the ensemble numbers are outstanding and it is colorful. It really is a feelgood musical which gives you a happy bubbly feeling for a long time.

I highly recommend that you get your hand on some tickets as soon as possible as I have not doubt it will sell out quickly.

Tickets are currently on sales for the period 19th of September - 14th of December at

https://showtic.se/forestallningar/haxorna/biljetter/





