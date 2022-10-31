UIS Performing Arts Center Adds Sensory Friendly Performances & New Creative Works

UIS Performing Arts Center has announced the addition of sensory-friendly events to the performance schedule. These performances are 60 minutes in length and will be held in the UIS Studio Theatre. We hope these events will increase arts access for sensory-challenged individuals and their families in our community. All are welcome.



Artistic Programs Director Carly Shank says, "These two shows are designed for those that are sensitive to dramatic changes. We won't have lighting changes or major sound changes. It's in our smaller venue so it's not so overwhelming and everyone can feel more welcome."



Musician Chris Vallillo and Springfield's own Copper Coin Ballet Company have crafted performances that highlight their art forms while reducing the challenges to the senses that traditional events sometimes pose.



Experience Songs of Illinois with Chris Vallillo, November 10, 6:30 pm.

Experience Rockballet with Copper Coin Ballet, February 9, 6:30 pm.



More information at: UISpac.com/education/sensory-friendly

Experience the music of emerging Black artists and witness a new creative work in progress! Black Futurez: Mixtape, Side 1, Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the UIS Studio Theatre

Following performances by local musicians, Our Stage / Our Voices artist-in-residence Reggie Guyton will lead the performers in a brief discussion. The event will culminate in a preview of some of the spoken word and musical work Mr. Guyton has been developing during his residency at UIS.



Weaving mythical lore, parable, and personal experience, the unfolding narrative of Black Futurez: Mixtape can best be described as a compilation of ideas and emotions from Black youth living through current times. Featuring creator Reggie Guyton alongside special artists and musician guests, you'll get a sneak peek of this evolving work.

About Our Stage / Our Voices:

Our Stage / Our Voices is a new program developed and sponsored by the UIS Performing Arts Center in which members of historically underrepresented communities address the issues of inequality in the regional performing arts with a goal of achieving diversity and inclusion. The artist-in-residence position will rotate annually as Our Stage / Our Voices works to amplify voices and stories throughout the community and create spaces for opportunity, understanding and originality.



Area actor, director, and performing artist Reggie Guyton is serving as the inaugural Our Stage / Our Voices artist-in-residence. During the 2022 calendar year, Mr. Guyton will collaborate with regional Black artists to explore and celebrate the Black experience in America.