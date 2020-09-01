The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Returns With In-Person Performances Starting March 2021

The Rep will present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, MIMA'S TALE and more.

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced a return to live, in-person performances in March 2021.

"Over the past months we have not been able to gather together in the theater, but the hunger for storytelling that illuminates our humanity is fiercer than ever," said Hana S. Sharif, The Rep's Augustin Family Artistic Director. "I still believe that great art can transform lives, so we have adapted this season to create unique and safe opportunities to bring arts to our community."

In March, The Rep shares joy and laughter with the family-friendly musical Little Shop of Horrors at the Loretto-Hilton Center, and May brings the majestic and powerful Mlima's Tale by Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage, at the state-of-the-art Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA. Focused on the well-being of the St. Louis community, The Rep continues to develop safety plans for all in-person performances.

In addition to these two productions, Rep artists are hard at work creating a hybrid of interactive, site-specific and virtual experiences that make theatre more accessible for everyone. The Rep will announce these exciting initiatives throughout the fall and winter.

The first virtual event of the 20-21 season is a free staged reading of Black Like Me by Monty Cole, based on the memoir of the same name by John Howard Griffin.

This noir docu-drama tells the true story of a white journalist in 1959 who temporarily dyed his skin in an effort to experience life as a Black man. Playwright/Director Cole created modern-day Black characters to reenact the story, respond in real time to the events of the play and wrestle with their own concepts of equality and social justice. The one-night-only staged reading of Black Like Me is free and available for online streaming anywhere in the world on September 10 at 7:30 p.m. CDT. People can register here to reserve a virtual "seat."

Rep subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale February 15, 2021. For tickets or more information, call The Rep Box Office Monday through Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 314-968-4925, or visit repstl.org.

