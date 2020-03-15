The Rep Cancels Performances Through the End of Their Season

The Rep has announced that the remainder of its season will be cancelled.

The following statement has been released:

Following the declaration of a state of emergency in St. Louis County surrounding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis must place the safety of its patrons, staff and artists above all other considerations.



Based on the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization's recommendations against large group gatherings, The Rep has decided to cancel all performances and events beginning Monday, March 16 through the end of the season. We plan to postpone our Mainstage world premiere of Dreaming Zenzile, with the goal of mounting it this summer.



We do not take this decision lightly, knowing that the communal connections made at public arts events are some of the strongest tools against the fears and anxieties of this moment. As we ride out this turbulent time together, we remain resolutely committed to the power of storytelling to change lives and uplift our shared humanity. Thank you for your understanding and for being a part of our Rep family. We look forward to welcoming you home again this summer.



We will be reaching out to ticketholders shortly via email, phone and/or text with more details regarding ticket options. For additional updates, stay tuned to repstl.org and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.





