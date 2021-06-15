The New Jewish Theatre Returns This Fall

Edward Coffield, Artistic Director of the New Jewish Theatre, has announced two exciting, live and in-person performances to take place in the Fall and Winter of 2021.

The first show will be Ari Axelrod's Jewish Broadway, featuring Broadway star Ari Axelrod. Two performances are planned, Saturday evening, October 16 and Sunday afternoon, October 17.

The second show, Cabaret at the J: A Little Song, A little Dance, A Little Seltzer Down Your Pants! starring Eric Williams and Sharon Hunter are scheduled, on Saturday evening, December 18 and Sunday afternoon, December 19.

Tickets for all performances, which will be held at the Staenberg Family Complex in Creve Coeur, go on sale August 15 at newjewishtheatre.org

Coffield says, "We are so excited to return to live performances! These amazing shows featuring top line talent are the perfect way to kick it off. We also look forward NJT's return to the Wool Studio Theater beginning January 2022 when we will launch a full season of shows."

