The 2026 ST. LOUIS THEATER CIRCLE AWARD NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCED - The Rep Leads All Companies with 38 Nods

New Jewish Theatre's Production of Cabaret Notches 13 Nominations and is the Most Honored Production of 2025
The St. Louis Theatre Circle has announced their nominations for their annual awards to be distributed on March 23, 2026, at the Loretto-Hilton Center. 172 theatre artists have been nominated in 34 categories honoring the best in St. Louis Theater in 2025.
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis leads all companies with a record-breaking 38 nominations for their productions of Athena, Clyde’s, Emma, Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, The Brothers Size, and The Cottage. Emma is the most nominated comedy of the season with 11 nominations.
New Jewish Theatre’s production of the Kander and Ebb classic Cabaret picked up 13 nominations and is the most nominated production from the 2025 season. In addition to the nominations for Cabaret, New Jewish Theatre was honored with 31 nominations overall. New Jewish Theatre picked up another 18 nominations for their productions of Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, The Heidi Chronicles, The Wanderers, and Two Jews Walk Into a War: A Comedy.
Last season’s most nominated drama was the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s production of Hamlet, picking up 11 nominations. St. Louis Shakespeare Festival picked up 18 nominations overall with another seven nominations for their production of Romeo & Zooliet, featuring puppets from famed puppet creators at Michael Curry Designs.
STAGES St. Louis was the third most honored company overall with 24 nominations. Each of their three musical productions, Murder for Two, Austen’s Pride, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical were nominated across multiple categories. Murder for Two’s Jeremiah Ginn was given two nods for his work as Lead Actor in a Musical and for his music direction. Jennifer Werner was also named twice for her work as director and choreographer of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.
Theater artist Kareem Deanes was the most nominated creator with three nominations overall for his work on The Heidi Chronicles, The Wash, and Two Jews Walk Into a War: A Comedy. In addition to Ginn and Werner, nine other performers and artists each picked up a couple of nominations. Those with multiple nominations include Nancy Bell (Athena, Emma), Denise Chavez (Cabaret, Hamlet), Kirven Douthit-Boyd (Raisin the Musical, The Brothers Size), Aaron Fischer (Cabaret and Superhero,) Michelle Hand (Meet Me at Dawn, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe), Ron Himes (Clyde’s, Radio Golf), Bryce A. Miller (Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, The Wanderers), Scott C. Neale (Hamlet, Romeo & Zooliet), and Michele Friedman Siler (Cabaret, The Heidi Chronicles.)
The St. Louis Theater Circle will present three special awards at their March 23, 2026 ceremony. Artist and educator Wayne Salomon will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement award for his work in the St. Louis theater community. The Opera Theater of St. Louis will be presented a milestone award commemorating their 50th Anniversary Season. Costume Designer Bob Trump will be honored for his four decades of work as the head draper in the costume shop at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Trump created costumes for both The Rep and the Opera Theatre of St. Louis during his 40-year career.
Below is a list of all the nominees across 34 categories:
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
Nancy Bell, “Emma,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Lindsey Grojean, “The Curious Savage,” Stray Dog Theatre
Lize Lewy, “Emma,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Alicia Revé Like, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre
Essence Anisa Tyler, “Clyde’s,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Louis Reyes McWilliams, “Emma,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Michael James Reed, “Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Jacob Schmidt, “Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Sean C. Seifert, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre
John Wilson, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
Michelle Hand, “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Heather Matthews, “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” Albion Theatre Company
Andrea San Miguel, “The Cottage,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Adelin Phelps, “Emma,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, “Clyde’s,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Jordan Coughtry, “The Cottage,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Nick Freed, “The Minutes,” Stray Dog Theatre
Gary Glasgow, “Two Jews Walk into a War: A Comedy,” New Jewish Theatre
Ron Himes, “Clyde’s,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Bryce A. Miller, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play
Denisse Chavez, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Jayson M. Lawshee, “Athena,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Jason Lynch, “Emma,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Matthew McCarthy, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Christina Watanabe, “Clyde’s,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Sound Design
Jimmy Bernatowicz, “Athena,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Kareem Deanes, “Two Jews Walk into a War: A Comedy,” New Jewish Theatre
Tre’von Griffith, “The Brothers Size,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
John Gromada, “Emma,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Ellie Schwetye, “Professor House,” Contraband Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design in a Play
Oana Botez, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Dorothy Marshall Englis, “Emma,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Renee Garcia, “The Cottage,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Tracey Newcomb, “I Have Been Here Before,” Albion Theatre Company
Michele Friedman Siler, “The Heidi Chronicles,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Set Design in a Play
Jean Kim, “Clyde’s,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Robert Mark Morgan, “The Cottage,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Scott C. Neale, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Scott C. Neale, “Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Margery Spack & Peter Spack, “Emma,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Jade Cash, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
Sarah Chalfie, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Jennifer Ikeda, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Isa Venere, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Maggie Wininger, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
Grayson DeJesus, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Ron Himes, “Radio Golf,” The Black Rep
Donald Jones Jr., “The Brothers Size,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Bryce A. Miller, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
Reginald Pierre, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Mara Bollini, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” Stray Dog Theatre
Wendy Renée Greenwood, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
Michelle Hand, “Meet Me at Dawn,” Upstream Theater
Lizi Watt, “Meet Me at Dawn,” Upstream Theater
Donna Weinsting, “With,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
Nic Few, “The Brothers Size,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Michael Khalid Karadsheh, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Christian Kitchens, “The Brothers Size,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Joel Moses, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
Whit Reichert, “With,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Outstanding New Play
“John Hughes Your Own Adventure,” by Joseph Garner, Chris “Mr.” Jones, Rob McLemore, Suki Peters, and Ben Ritchie, Cherokee Street Theatre Company
“The Pavement Kingdom: A Clinic Escort Play,” by Courtney Bailey, Chorus of Fools
“Romeo & Zooliet,” by Jennifer Joan Thompson, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
“Professor House,” by Jacob Juntunen, Contraband Theatre
“Scream, Echo. Scream.,” written and produced by Summer Baer
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Christopher Alden, “Don Pasquale,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Susanne Burgess, “Don Pasquale,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
John Gerdes, “The Second Hurricane,” Stray Dog Theatre
Daniel Scofield, “Salome,” Union Avenue Opera
Leonard Slatkin, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Outstanding Production of an Opera
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
“Don Pasquale,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
“My Fair Lady,” Union Avenue Opera
“The Second Hurricane,” Stray Dog Theatre
“This House,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Outstanding Musical Director
Jeremiah Ginn, “Murder for Two,” Stages St. Louis
Mallory Golden, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Carter Haney, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Jermaine Manor, “Raisin (The Musical),” The Black Rep
David Nehls, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Choreographer
Kervin Douthit-Boyd, “Raisin (The Musical),” The Black Rep
Kervin Douthit-Boyd, “The Brothers Size,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Ellen Isom, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Lisa Shriver, “Austen’s Pride,” Stages St. Louis
Jennifer Werner, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Projections or Special Effects
Justin Been, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Kareem Deanes, “The Heidi Chronicles,” New Jewish Theatre
Kareem Deanes, “The Wash,” The Black Rep
Michael Curry Design, “Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Joe Taylor, “Dollhouse by Three Manufacturers,” Equally Represented Arts (ERA)
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
Kailey Boyle, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Stages St. Louis
Marsiya Miller, “Legally Blonde, The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company
Jane Paradise, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Dianica Phelan, “Austen’s Pride,” Stages St. Louis
Sarah Polizzi, “Rock of Ages,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
Dave Cooperstein, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Aaron Fischer, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Aaron Fischer, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Dustin Petrillo, “Madam,” Fly North Theatricals
David Socolar, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical
Tony Anselmo, “Raisin (The Musical),” The Black Rep
Denisse Chavez, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Tyler Duenow, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Jason Lyons, “Austen’s Pride,” Stages St. Louis
Sean M. Savoie, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Set Design in a Musical
Peter Barbieri, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Stages St. Louis
Ann Beyersdorfer, “Murder for Two,” Stages St. Louis
David Blake, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Bradley Rohlf and Colin Healey, “Madam,” Fly North Theatricals
Rob Lippert, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical
Sam Hayes, “Madam,” Fly North Theatricals
Colleen Michelson, “Rock of Ages,” Stray Dog Theatre
Johanna Pan, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Stages St. Louis
Emily Rebholz, “Austen’s Pride,” Stages St. Louis
Michele Friedman Siler, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
Brianna Kothari Barnes, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Stages St. Louis
Sarah Gene Dowling, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Olivia Hernandez, “Austen’s Pride,” Stages St. Louis
Anita Michelle Jackson, “Raisin (The Musical),” The Black Rep
Hailey Medrano, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
Jabari Boykin, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Rafael DaCosta, “Bat Boy,” New Line Theatre
Jeremiah Ginn, “Murder for Two,” Stages St. Louis
Dan Hoy, “Austen’s Pride,” Stages St. Louis
Spencer Davis Milford, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy
“Clyde’s,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Emma,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre
“The Cottage,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama
“Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
“I Have Been Here Before,” Albion Theatre Company
“The Brothers Size,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
“The Wash,” The Black Rep
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
“Austen’s Pride,” Stages St. Louis
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Stages St. Louis
“Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
“Raisin (The Musical),” The Black Rep
“Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Director of a Comedy
Risa Brainin, “The Cottage,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Tracy Brigden, “Emma,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Josiah Davis, “Clyde’s,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Tom Ridgely, “Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Nisi Sturgis, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Director of a Drama
Nancy Bell, “Athena,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Annamaria Pileggi, “With,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Robert Quinlan, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
Michael Sexton, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Jacqueline Thompson, “The Brothers Size,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Justin Been, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Igor Goldin, “Austen’s Pride,” Stages St. Louis
Michael Kostroff, “Murder for Two,” Stages St. Louis
Rebekah Scallet, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Jennifer Werner, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Production of a Comedy
“Clyde’s,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Emma,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
“The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” Albion Theatre Company
“The Cottage,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Production of a Drama
“Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
“Meet Me at Dawn,” Upstream Theater
“The Brothers Size,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
“With,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Outstanding Production of a Musical
“Austen’s Pride,” Stages St. Louis
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Stages St. Louis
“Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
“Raisin (The Musical),” The Black Rep
“Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
The mission of the St. Louis Theater Circle is simple: To honor outstanding achievement in St. Louis professional theater. Other cities around the country, such as Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., pay tribute to their own local theatrical productions with similar awards programs.
Active members of the St. Louis Theater Circle include Chas Adams (PopLifeSTL.com, St. Louis Arts Scene on Substack, STL Stage Snaps); Mark Bretz (Ladue News); Rosalind Early (St. Louis Post-Dispatch); Tina Farmer (Mound City Messenger); Michelle Kenyon (snoopstheatrethoughts.com, St. Louis Arts Scene on Substack); Gerry Kowarsky (Two on the Aisle, HEC Media); Chuck Lavazzi (St. Louis Arts Scene on Substack, Stage Left blog, Chuck’s Culture Channel on YouTube); Rob Levy (Broadwayworld.com, Review STL, The Arts STL); James Lindhorst (Broadwayworld.com, St. Louis Arts Scene on Substack); Lynn Venhaus (PopLifeSTL.com, KTRS); and Bob Wilcox (Two on the Aisle, HEC Media). Eric Kenyon, director of The Chapel venue, is group administrator.
For more information, visit www.stltheatercircle.org, contact stltheatercircle@gmail.com, or ‘like’ the St. Louis Theater Circle on Facebook.
