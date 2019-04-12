Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis Presents A LOVELY SUNDAY FOR CREVE COEUR

Apr. 12, 2019  

Four eccentric and unforgettable women fry chicken, plan a picnic to Creve Coeur Lake, and cope with loneliness and lost dreams in an efficiency apartment on Enright Avenue in the Central West End circa the mid-1930s.

Williams gives us more laughs than usual, but no less poetry or poignancy. Williams believed that growing up in St. Louis was essential to the shape of his work.

A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur is one of his few plays set here, and was the inspiration behind TV's "The Golden Girls."

Featuring an all-female cast, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur will be directed by Kari Ely.

May 11-19. May 11, 12, 18, 19 at 1pm, May 11, 12, 18, 19 at 5pm. The Grand Hall at The Grandel Theater, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63103. TICKETS, $25 Students w/ID, $35 House, $45 Premium.



