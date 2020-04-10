THE COLOR PURPLE Cancelled at the Stifel Center

Article Pixel Apr. 10, 2020  
The Color Purple, originally scheduled to take the stage at Stifel Theatre on April 11, has been canceled.

Refunds are available at original point of purchase. If you bought tickets online or by phone, you will be refunded automatically.

PLEASE NOTE: The Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre Box Offices are currently closed until further notice. For guests who purchased tickets to an upcoming show through the box office that has been canceled, please hold on to your tickets until we re-open and are able to assist with your questions.



