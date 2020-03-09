THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE Announces Hometown Bachelor!

Luke Matheny has been named St. Louis's The Bachelor for The Bachelor Live on Stage coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Luke Matheny, 23, is currently a Corporate Development Intern/Student. He played Division 1 Baseball at Oklahoma State and Saint Louis University. He is the son of Mike Matheny, current manager of the Kansas City Royals and former player of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The nationwide tour will play in 66 cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Atlanta - brings the most successful romance reality series in the history of television to your hometown to help you find love. The Bachelor Live on Stage fits an entire season of "Bachelor" drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with rose ceremonies.

Each stage show will introduce one lucky hometown bachelor to local ladies from the audience. Through a series of games, challenges, onstage dates and other fun getting-to-know-you scenarios, the Bachelor will hand the final rose to the woman he's most compatible with.

And, for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say! Audience members will help along the journey by asking questions, making suggestions and cheering on the participants on stage. From the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones, the production gives fans the chance to watch live from their seats as the journey unfolds on stage.

It's all the fun, flirting, drama and romance from your favorite TV show in one unforgettable evening! The Bachelor Live on Stage has something for every Bachelor fan, whether you're looking to find love or have always wanted to get an exclusive peek behind the scenes of your favorite TV show.

The tour is the latest extension of the hit "Bachelor" franchise, which already includes "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" spin-offs, all produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. "The Bachelor" television series, currently airing its 24th season on ABC, airs in 31 countries around the world.

The Bachelor Live on Stage is a production of MagicSpace Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and Warner Bros. Consumer Products. Creative team Mark "Swany" Swanhart and Guy Phillips are producing in partnership with MagicSpace. Their broad experience across television, film and live entertainment includes bringing television hits "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Got Talent" to the live stage. "The Bachelor" franchise series are a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, and are executive produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner.

National tour presenting sponsor Kendra Scott will be bringing exciting surprises and experiences to Bachelor Nation on and off the live stage. Kendra Scott will be hosting a launch party with Ben and Becca, pre-show parties in their local stores, ticket giveaways, pop-up shops in select cities throughout the national tour, and ending with a finale party in Austin, Texas. Follow along on Kendra Scott's social channels (@kendrascott) for more details and exclusive content from the tour.

Tickets are available at online at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111, or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office.





