Stray Dog Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season

Stray Dog Theatre is excited to announce its 2019-2020 season. All subscriptions and individual tickets will go on sale August 1, 2019. For more information please visit our website at www.straydogtheatre.org.

THE WHO'S TOMMY

Book by Des McAnuff and Pete Townshend / Music and Lyrics by Pete Townshend / Additional Music and Lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon

Back by popular demand! Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, The Who's TOMMY is an exhilarating tale of hope, healing, and the human spirit. The story of the pinball-playing, deaf, dumb, and blind boy who triumphs over his adversities has inspired and amazed audiences for 50 years. Intended for mature audiences.

Performances: October 10-26, 2019 | 8PM Thursday-Saturday, Additional Performances 10/20 at 2PM and 10/23 at 8PM

DISENCHANTED!

Book, Music, Lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino

Snow White and her posse of disgruntled princesses take the stage in the hilarious hit musical that's anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know - the original storybook heroines have come to life to set the record straight and give fairytales the bird. Intended for mature audiences.

Performances: December 5-21, 2019 | 8PM Thursday-Saturday, Additional Performances 12/15 at 2PM and 12/18 at 8PM

THREE TALL WOMEN

By Edward Albee

A young lawyer has been sent to sort-out the finances of an elderly client, although more than money is at issue. With a nurse companion steadily alongside, the old woman's conflicted life is laid bare in all of its charming, vicious, and wretched glory. Winner of the 1994 Pulitzer Prize, Three Tall Women, a semi-autobiographical view of the playwright's mother, is often seen as Albee's most personal and compelling play.

Performances: February 6-22, 2020 | 8PM Thursday-Saturday, Additional Performance 2/16 at 2PM

ANNIE

Book by Thomas Meehan / Music by Charles Strouse / Lyrics by Martin Charnin

America's most beloved orphan brings her special brand of moxie and determination to the musical stage! Based on the popular 1920s Harold Gray comic strip, this multiple Tony Award-winning favorite features unforgettable hits like "Hard Knock Life," "Easy Street," and the iconic Broadway standard "Tomorrow."

Performances: April 9-25, 2020 | 8PM Thursday-Saturday, Additional Performances 4/19 at 2PM and 4/22 at 8PM

LOBBY HERO

By Kenneth Lonergan

Loyalties are strained to the breaking point when a hapless security guard is drawn into a local murder investigation; a conscience-stricken supervisor is called to bear witness against his troubled brother; and a naive rookie cop must stand up to her formidable male partner. Truth becomes elusive and justice proves costly.

Performances: June 4-20, 2020 | 8PM Thursday-Saturday, Additional Performance 6/14 at 2PM

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Music by Alan Menken / Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz / Book by Peter Parnell

Set in 15th-century Paris, Victor Hugo's epic story of love, acceptance, and what it means to be a hero comes to life with an emotionally rich score. Including unforgettable music from the Disney film and new songs by Menken and Schwartz, this powerful production asks the question, "What makes a monster and what makes a man?"

Performances: August 6-22, 2020 | 8PM Thursday-Saturday, Additional Performances 8/16 at 2PM and 4/19 at 8PM





