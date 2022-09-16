STAGES ST. LOUIS ANNOUNCE THEIR 2023 SEASON at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

STAGES St. Louis has announced that their 2023 Season at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center will include Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA; the classic whodunnit, CLUE; and the Grand Finale of the season, the rock 'n roll musical smash, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET.

"I could not be more excited for the lineup of shows next season," Artistic Director Gayle Seay said. "My intention is for STAGES to continue diversifying its programming while maintaining its tradition of excellence. I believe we will do just that with our 2023 Season selections!"

A timeless love story for the ages, Disney's AIDA tells the tale of the transcendent love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country; Amneris, an Egyptian princess; and Radames, the soldier they both love. Set in a time of great turmoil in ancient Egypt, this story of forbidden love has thrilled audiences for over twenty years. Wrapped in an electric Tony and Grammy Award-Winning score by Elton John and Tim Rice, AIDA is both a stunning musical theatre experience, and an uplifting story of faith, duty, and redemption. AIDA runs from June 2 - July 2, 2023.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The play begins on a dark and stormy night at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Sip soup with Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard, and a host of other classic oddballs as you unravel this whodunnit. CLUE is laugh-a-minute, high-octane fun for the entire family! CLUE runs from July 21 - August 20, 2023.

The music industry stars truly aligned by pure happenstance when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins came together for an impromptu 1956 recording session at Sun Records in Memphis. This legendary session became known as the MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and is the setting for this wildly entertaining audience favorite. Filled with such classic tunes as "Blue Suede Shoes", "I Walk the Line", "Hound Dog", and "Great Balls of Fire", MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is sure to have you dancing in the aisles! Million Dollar Quartet runs from September 8 - October 8, 2023.

"I could not imagine a more dynamic lineup of productions for our 2023 Season than three STAGES Premieres," Associate Producer/incoming Executive Producer Andrew Kuhlman said. "The next chapter at STAGES is incredibly bright and this upcoming season is going to be an epic year!"

Season Ticket Renewals for the 2023 Season begin October 7, 2022, and new Season Subscriptions go on sale January 9, 2023. Single tickets and exchanges are available for subscribers beginning March 6, 2023, with single tickets going on sale to the general public beginning April 3, 2023.