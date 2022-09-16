Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STAGES ST. LOUIS ANNOUNCE THEIR 2023 SEASON at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

STAGES St. Louis 2023 Season includes AIDA, CLUE and MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

St. Louis News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

STAGES ST. LOUIS ANNOUNCE THEIR 2023 SEASON at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

STAGES St. Louis has announced that their 2023 Season at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center will include Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA; the classic whodunnit, CLUE; and the Grand Finale of the season, the rock 'n roll musical smash, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET.

"I could not be more excited for the lineup of shows next season," Artistic Director Gayle Seay said. "My intention is for STAGES to continue diversifying its programming while maintaining its tradition of excellence. I believe we will do just that with our 2023 Season selections!"

A timeless love story for the ages, Disney's AIDA tells the tale of the transcendent love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country; Amneris, an Egyptian princess; and Radames, the soldier they both love. Set in a time of great turmoil in ancient Egypt, this story of forbidden love has thrilled audiences for over twenty years. Wrapped in an electric Tony and Grammy Award-Winning score by Elton John and Tim Rice, AIDA is both a stunning musical theatre experience, and an uplifting story of faith, duty, and redemption. AIDA runs from June 2 - July 2, 2023.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The play begins on a dark and stormy night at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Sip soup with Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard, and a host of other classic oddballs as you unravel this whodunnit. CLUE is laugh-a-minute, high-octane fun for the entire family! CLUE runs from July 21 - August 20, 2023.

The music industry stars truly aligned by pure happenstance when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins came together for an impromptu 1956 recording session at Sun Records in Memphis. This legendary session became known as the MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and is the setting for this wildly entertaining audience favorite. Filled with such classic tunes as "Blue Suede Shoes", "I Walk the Line", "Hound Dog", and "Great Balls of Fire", MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is sure to have you dancing in the aisles! Million Dollar Quartet runs from September 8 - October 8, 2023.

"I could not imagine a more dynamic lineup of productions for our 2023 Season than three STAGES Premieres," Associate Producer/incoming Executive Producer Andrew Kuhlman said. "The next chapter at STAGES is incredibly bright and this upcoming season is going to be an epic year!"

Season Ticket Renewals for the 2023 Season begin October 7, 2022, and new Season Subscriptions go on sale January 9, 2023. Single tickets and exchanges are available for subscribers beginning March 6, 2023, with single tickets going on sale to the general public beginning April 3, 2023.


Regional Awards


From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour ... (read more about this author)


STAGES ST. LOUIS ANNOUNCE THEIR 2023 SEASON at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts CenterSTAGES ST. LOUIS ANNOUNCE THEIR 2023 SEASON at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
September 16, 2022

STAGES St. Louis has announced that their 2023 Season at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center will include Elton John & Tim Rice’s AIDA; the classic whodunnit, CLUE; and the Grand Finale of the season, the rock ‘n roll musical smash, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. 
Review: A CHORUS LINE at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts CenterReview: A CHORUS LINE at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
September 15, 2022

The actors in this production do a magnificent job conveying their characters stories with acting choices that are credible and believable. STAGES St. Louis’ production succeeds because the audience connects with each of the dancers portrayed including those who may not initially seem warm or likeable. By the end of the production, the audience is rooting for all the auditioning dancers to win the job and feels the joy and disappointment for each because their stories have induced a personal connection.
Previews: FIRST LOOK: A CHORUS LINE at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theatre At The Kirkwood Performing Arts CenterPreviews: FIRST LOOK: A CHORUS LINE at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theatre At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
September 14, 2022

STAGES St. Louis presents its final show of the season, A CHORUS LINE, in the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirwood Performing Arts Center. A CHORUS LINE opens Wednesday, September 14th. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 9 Tony Awards, the show tells the heartbreaking and exhilirating story of a group of dancers auditioning to land a spot in a Broadway chorus.
Review: THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University CampusReview: THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus
September 11, 2022

Each member of the cast disappears into their character to tell Carlyle Brown’s story. Standout Coda Boyce as Ann Johnson captivates the audience with her first appearance on stage and provides a consistent performance throughout both acts. In her characterization, she struggles to separate her characters, Ann in Richard III versus her Ann Johnson persona complicating the backstage relationship she has with James Hewitt, played skillfully by Cameron Jamarr Davis. Wali Jamal Abdullah’s performance as Papa Shakespeare provides lots of charm and a few laughs as he attempts to play the middleman to repair the relationship between Ann and James as a Cyrano de Bergerac-esque communication go between. Eric Dean White’s arrogant characterization as Steven Price conveys a remorseless inhumanity as he will stop at nothing to bury the African Company. The remainder of the cast is rounded out by Alex Jay as Sarah, Olajuwon Davis as Billy Brown, and Dustin Petrillo as The Contable-Man and each provide an extraordinary performance. 
The Midnight Company to Present the World Premiere of ST. LOUIS WOMAN at The .ZackThe Midnight Company to Present the World Premiere of ST. LOUIS WOMAN at The .Zack
September 11, 2022

ST. LOUIS WOMAN honors the enduring legacy of some amazing female artists who put St. Louis on the map with their timeless music, dance and poetry. LAKA will portray legendary artists Josephine Baker, Tina Turner and Katherine Dunham. In her roles she will also present the poetry of Maya Angelou, the song stylings of chart-toppers Fontella Bass and Ann Peebles, and the Gospel classics of the legendary Willie Mae Ford Smith. Most of these women were either born in St. Louis or came here when they were young, with the exception of Katherine Dunham’s who moved here during the height of their career to continue her momentous work. 