Review: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Tower Grove Abbey

The ice cubes cometh in Stray Dog Theatre's twentieth season opener, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Edward Albee's intense drama in three acts examines the relationship of Martha and George, a middle-aged couple who clash over nearly everything as they drink cocktail after cocktail after cocktail.

The trauma of their failing marriage manifests itself after a university faculty party. Arriving home, George, eager to put the night behind him, is shocked to discover that Martha has extended an invitation to Nick, a biology professor at the school, and his wife Honey for a late night get together.

Unfortunately, what at first seems like a casual night of cocktails and conversations quickly escalates into an evening filled with bickering. Trapped by the verbal jousting of their hosts, the young couple does the best they can to stay out of their way.

Cocktails are not the only thing on the rocks as the couple watches George and Martha's bitter and frustrated relationship disintegrate in front of their very eyes. As the evening unfolds, it becomes clear that this turbulent night will profoundly change everyone's lives.

Structurally, the production builds in intensity with each act. The first act features a series of verbal volleys that quickly give rise to emotional abuse and a dangerous array of games. Martha is particularly volatile as her inebriated state at first frustrates and then angers her spouse.

The second act finds Honey and Nick drawn deeper into the fray. A discussion about their wives leads Nick and George to open up about their lives before tearing into each other as their chat turns to having children.

The spectacle reaches a climax when Nick and Martha share an intimate dance, which fuels even further antagonism from an angry George whose visceral innuendos upset Honey. Having achieved his maximum tolerance for foolishness and riled up by his wife's attraction to Nick, George decides to fight back.

The third act is filled with snapdragons, cruel games and more spiteful insults as George unleashes his inner rage. Driven to the brink of rage, George schemes his revenge on Martha. Meanwhile, as hostilities build throughout the act, Honey and Nick deal with their own marital stress.

Spanning three hours, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is an emotional marathon. Director Gary Bell positions the cast in a confined space, allowing the tension to ratchet up.

This restraint allows Stephen Peirick and Mara Bollini to shine as George and Martha. Peirick, in particular, is sensational, giving George a textured cruelty that masks his personal damage. As Martha, Bollini snarls and eviscerates everything in her wake. She is a force of nature.

Stephen Henley's performance as Nick provides depth to a character who is both an appalled onlooker and willing participant. His scenes with Peirick are powerful. Claire Wenzel is also splendid as Honey, giving her a naivete that plays well with Henley in creating a couple at a crossroads.

Ugly and combinative, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a well-acted drama that lingers with audiences long after the final curtain. This fearless Stray Dog production pulls no punches in bringing marital dysfunction to audiences numbed by its emotional resonance. Impolite conversation has never been so poignant.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? plays at Tower Grove Abbey through February 25th. For tickets and more information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224633®id=81&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.straydogtheatre.org%2Fwhos-afraid-virginia-woolf-feb-2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1