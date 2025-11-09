Review: THE NOTEBOOK at Fox Theatre, St. Louis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At times tragic and schmaltzy, The Notebook, now on stage at the Fox Theatre, moves audiences deeply but might be more effective as a traditional drama. Adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ novel and previously a 2004 film, it remains popular across many formats. But does it work as a musical?

At its core, The Notebook explores love, memory, hope, and human connection. It is a drama about enduring love and devotion. Spanning three timelines, it chronicles the love affair between Noah Calhoun and Allie Hamilton as they battle class differences, memory loss, and time itself.

This highly emotional production opens in a nursing home, where a visitor, later revealed as Noah, is meeing with Ellie, who is suffering from dementia. Hoping to jog her memory, he reads her a story about a young couple who fell in love years ago.

The action then shifts as Noah and Allie meet as teens. They have an intense summer relationship, severed suddenly by the latter’s finicky parents, who believe their child’s love interest is beneath her social status. Looking to nip trouble in the bud, they pack their bags and leave town to protect their daughter.

Promising to write her devotedly, Noah sends letter after letter to his love without any response. Meanwhile, Allie believes her beau has abandoned her. Time passes again as Noah goes to Vietnam, and Allie, feeling abandoned, gets engaged to Lon, a respectable lawyer whom her parents love dearly.

The scene then shifts to a later timeline where Noah has restored a rickety old house that he once promised would be a home for them. His restoration leads to an improbable reunion after Allie reads about it in the town paper.

Curious and nostalgic, Allie drops in on her old flame, leading to a chain of events that will upend her life and the plans her parents have for her.

The second half of the production is much darker as Allie’s cognitive decline continues. Unwavering in his support, Noah continues to read to her from his notebook of memories.

The joy is upended, however, when Noah’s health takes a turn for the worse. Leaving no one to read to Allie from the notebook. As they both fend off their health issues, they share several moments of melancholy as the musical closes.

More of an emotional snack than a full-course meal, The Notebook locks in on themes of mental health, memory, love, regret, and nostalgia. It sheds a complex plot and character development in favor of tension as audiences undergo a gamut of emotional adventures as the lovers' lives undulate from bliss to sorrow to overwhelming heartbreak.

Playing heavy-handedly with sentimentality, directors Michael Grief and Schele Williams take audiences on a voyage filled with tears and smiles. Although predictable, they have crafted a show that reaffirms the novel’s attention to dementia and the power of love.

As for the musical numbers, Ingrid Michaelson's songs are okay, but nothing special. One could argue that they are superfluous and diminish the emotional gravitas onstage. For a show laced with melancholy, her songs, at times, seem overly syrupy.

With three separate actors playing Allie and Noah, a good cast is needed. Luckily, the ensemble is top-notch. Thanks to their efforts, the transition across various eras is seamless and believable.

Beau Gravitte is outstanding as the elder Noah. Carrying most of the emotional heaviness, he blends curmudgeonly grumpiness with tenderness to deliver a poignant performance.

Charon Catherine Brown plays opposite him as Allie. A powerhouse of joy and sadness, her poignant portrayal of the nastiness of dementia is realistic and powerful.

Also exceptional are Alysha Deslorieux and Kem Wulf Clark as the middle timeline Allie and Noah. The duo has a dynamic chemistry that drives the production, giving it a beating heart as the footing of their world shifts around them. Possessed with an incredible voice, Makena Jackson’s turn as a young Allie is also outstanding.

While The Notebook is ideal date night fodder, it may not be for everyone. Although a downer in places, its overall atmosphere of love and hope leading the way makes it a thought-provoking theatrical experience.

Well-acted and emotionally bumpy, the production can be overly sugary in places and excessively bleak in others. Despite this, it is an immersive theatrical experience where audiences become invested in the love story and profoundly moved by its balance of pathos and optimism.

