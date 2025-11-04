RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH Joins The Rep's 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will shift Gypsy to a future season and present Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, a musical slated for the 60th anniversary season, in its place. Directed by Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash will run from March 18 to April 12, 2026, at the Loretto-Hilton Center. With a powerhouse creative team and world-class actor-musicians, Ring of Fire celebrates the music and legacy of The Man in Black. Featuring more than 30 of Johnny Cash's greatest hits—including “Ring of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “I Walk the Line”—this high-spirited musical pays homage to his Arkansas roots and the love, faith, and grit that shaped his storied life.

“This change underscores our continued commitment to artistic excellence,” said Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom. “Due to scheduling conflicts with key artists, we're moving Gypsy to a future season to ensure the production receives the full creative alignment and team it deserves. In its place, we're thrilled to bring Ring of Fire, originally planned for our 60th Anniversary season, to audiences sooner. It fits beautifully with this season's theme of daring imagination and celebrates the life and music of Johnny Cash. I'm excited to create a Ring of Fire that showcases nationally renowned musicians alongside some of St. Louis's finest local talent, in a way that's both classic, fresh, and deeply resonant (pun intended). Our goal at The Rep is always to deliver world-class theatre that moves, inspires, and connects, and I'm confident that Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash will be an extraordinary piece of theatre."

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash will be music directed by Chuck Mead, best known from Broadway's Million Dollar Quartet, with choreography by Taavon Gamble (Upside Down, Off-Broadway), set design by Scott Neale (One Man Two Guvnors, The Rep), costume design by Renee Garcia (The Cottage, The Rep), lighting design by Jayson Lawshee (The Brothers Size, The Rep), and sound design by Amanda Werre (The Cottage, The Rep).

Patrons with tickets to Gypsy as part of their season subscription, or those who have purchased single tickets, will now automatically have tickets to the corresponding Ring of Fire performance as the performance schedule has not changed. If alternative arrangements are necessary, please contact the Box Office to discuss options.