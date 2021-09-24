Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oh What a Night! St. Louis Stages Will Present JERSEY Boys This Fall

pixeltracker

Jersey Boys runs September 24 – October 24.

Sep. 24, 2021  

Oh What a Night! St. Louis Stages Will Present JERSEY Boys This Fall

The STAGES St. Louis 2021 season finale kicks off September 24th at the brand new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center with the international sensation JERSEY BOYS!

Take an exhilarating journey into the music of the cultural phenomenon's Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, with JERSEY BOYS, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical!

Featuring 30 show stopping performances of the 60s hits that took the group all the way to the top of the charts, including: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You," JERSEY BOYS will have you dancing in the aisles and shouting for more!

Tickets are on sale now at StagesStLouis.org or call 314.821.2407.


Related Articles View More St. Louis Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

More Hot Stories For You

  • Popejoy Hall 2021-2022 Single Tickets Are On Sale Now
  • Mother-Daughter Duo Maternal Mitochondria Open Show at Miriam's Poetry Yard In Santa Fe
  • Compania Chuscales Present MEMORIES OF DOÑA TULES— A FLAMENCO TRIBUTE
  • The Adobe Theater to Present Tom Allard Storytelling Performance and Workshop