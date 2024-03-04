National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Comes to Stifel Theatre This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE CHER SHOW is coming to the Stifel Theatre April 10-11. The new production, featuring Bob Mackie's dazzling original Tony Award-winning Broadway costumes, hit the road in November 2023, and is traveling to 57 markets across the USA.

Tracking the icon's rise to fame and legendary career, three actresses will bring Cher's story to life on stage, marking distinct phases in her life. Ella Perez plays “Babe” - the bright-eyed kid starting out, with Catherine Ariale as “Lady” - the glam pop star; and Morgan Scott as “Star” - the cultural icon.

Mike Bindeman is featured in the roles of Gregg Allman and John Southall, with Tyler Pirrung as Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Frank, and Lucy Werner as Georgia Holt and Lucille Ball. Lorenzo Pugliese stars as Sonny Bono.

Rounding out the cast are Emma Alteri, Michelle Arotsky, Neftali Benitez, Charles Blaha, Gary Paul Bowman, Emma Jade Branson, Kevin Michael Buckley, Samantha Butts, Liz Davis, Mollie Downes, Jordan Gold, Nathan Hoty, Tre Kanaley, Drew Lake, Mason Derreck Lewis, and Grace Napoletano.

The 2023-2024 National Tour of THE CHER SHOW is directed by Casey Hushion, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, and original Broadway and Tour costume design by Bob Mackie. Scenic design is by Kelly James Tighe, lighting design is by Charlie Morrison, with sound design by Daniel Lundberg, and video design by Jonathan Infante.

Music supervision is by Kristin Stowell and casting by Alison Franck. Daniel Sher is the executive producer at Big League Productions (www.bigleague.org).

Tickets

Tickets start at $31.50 and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Enterprise Center Box Office. For ticket information and box office hours, please visit stifeltheatre.com.

For the full tour route and more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com.