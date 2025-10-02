NJT Will Host Second Annual NJTEA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join New Jewish Theatre as they lift the curtain on the 2026 season at the second annual NJTea event! Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet is ready to "spill the tea" and announce the full slate of plays and musicals in store for next year.

This popular event takes place on Saturday, October 19, from 4:30–6:00 PM at the Carl and Helene Mirowitz Performing Arts Center at the J.

"The tea is such a wonderful experience," shared Diane Maier, NJT Guild Event Chair. "It's a beautiful mix of classic treats, a stunning variety of teas, a wonderful presentation, and live performances. The atmosphere is just electric with excitement right before the season announcement!"

Guests will be treated to a classic afternoon tea, complete with elegant finger sandwiches and delicate tea cakes, complemented by a selection of premium teas generously donated by the Republic of Tea. The entertainment will be just as captivating, featuring favorite performances from the 2025 season, including a reunion of the cast of the hit production, Cabaret, and a thrilling preview of the shows coming to the NJT stage in 2026!

Guests won't want to miss the chance to participate in this event's silent auction! Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive items like a walk-on role in a 2026 NJT show, a reserved parking space at the Wool Studio Theater, tickets to local theaters, and more.

Theatre enthusiasts who cannot attend but still wish to support NJT can purchase a Super Raffle ticket to win a luxurious weekend getaway for two to New York City! The prize includes a three-night stay, tickets to two Broadway shows, dinner at Friedman's in the Theatre District, and an airfare voucher. Only 100 tickets are available at $100 each.