Muny Announces Student Rush Program Presented By PNC Arts Alive

The Muny announced today the kick-off of a new discounted ticketing program focused solely on high school and college level students: The Muny Student Rush Program.

Made possible by The Muny's long-standing partnership with PNC and the PNC Foundation's PNC Arts Alive initiative, the goal of the new program is to further The Muny's mission of making theatre accessible to all by continuing arts education beyond the blackboard.



The Muny Student Rush Program will provide deeply discounted student "rush" tickets on select nights throughout the 2019 Muny summer season. This program will utilize targeted social media and related digital media to reach high school and college students across the St. Louis region. Registration for the program is required and currently open.



For more information, visit muny.org/student-rush.





