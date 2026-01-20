Ken Page Awards Reveal 2025-2026 Participating Schools and Sponsors

In late April 2026, nominees will be announced in 18 categories, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor.
The Fabulous Fox, the Muny and the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation have revealed the 59 participating schools for the 2025-2026 Ken Page Awards season.
The year-long adjudicating process kicked off with Nerinx Hall’s Hadestown: Teen Edition and continues through April. In late April 2026, nominees will be announced in 18 categories, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor. Modeled on The Tony Awards, the 2025-2026 Ken Page Awards season will culminate with an awards ceremony on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Fabulous Fox with the Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor advancing to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) in New York. Carol B. Loeb will serve as presenting sponsor with KTVI FOX2 and KPLR 11 partnering as media sponsors once again.
Bayless High School
Belleville East High School
Belleville West High School
Bishop DuBourg High School
Central VPA High School
Chaminade College Preparatory School
Christian Brothers College High School
Collinsville High School
Cor Jesu Academy
Crossroads College Preparatory School
DaySpring Arts and Education
De Smet Jesuit High School
De Soto High School
Edwardsville High School
Eureka High School
Festus High School
First Baptist Academy O'Fallon
Francis Howell Central High School
Francis Howell High School
Francis Howell North High School
Grand Center Arts Academy
Hazelwood Central High School
Hazelwood West High School
Highland High School
Holt High School
Incarnate Word Academy
Kairos Academy
Ladue Horton Watkins High School
Lafayette High School
Liberty High School
Lutheran North High School
Lutheran High School of St. Charles County
Lutheran High School South
Marquette Catholic High School
Marquette High School
Mascoutah High School
McCluer North High School
MICDS
Nerinx Hall High School
North Point High School
Oakville High School
O'Fallon Township High School
Parkway Central High School
Principia School
Rockwood Summit High School
Saint Louis Priory School
St Dominic High School
St Joseph's Academy
St. Charles West High School
St. Francis Borgia High School
Sullivan High School
Timberland High School
Union High School
University City High School
Ursuline Academy
Villa Duchesne School of the Sacred Heart
Visitation Academy
Washington High School
Westminster Christian Academy
For more information about The Ken Page Awards, please visit KenPageAwards.com.
The Ken Page Awards are produced by The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. This program is designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Participating schools will have their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals. The year-long adjudication process culminates in an awards ceremony modeled on the Tony Awards. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) program and to participate in a week-long professional development experience
