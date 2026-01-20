Ken Page Awards Reveal 2025-2026 Participating Schools and Sponsors

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Fabulous Fox, the Muny and the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation have revealed the 59 participating schools for the 2025-2026 Ken Page Awards season.

The year-long adjudicating process kicked off with Nerinx Hall’s Hadestown: Teen Edition and continues through April. In late April 2026, nominees will be announced in 18 categories, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor. Modeled on The Tony Awards, the 2025-2026 Ken Page Awards season will culminate with an awards ceremony on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Fabulous Fox with the Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor advancing to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) in New York. Carol B. Loeb will serve as presenting sponsor with KTVI FOX2 and KPLR 11 partnering as media sponsors once again.

2025-2026 Participating Schools in Alphabetical Order:

Bayless High School

Belleville East High School

Belleville West High School

Bishop DuBourg High School

Central VPA High School

Chaminade College Preparatory School

Christian Brothers College High School

Collinsville High School

Cor Jesu Academy

Crossroads College Preparatory School

DaySpring Arts and Education

De Smet Jesuit High School

De Soto High School

Edwardsville High School

Eureka High School

Festus High School

First Baptist Academy O'Fallon

Francis Howell Central High School

Francis Howell High School

Francis Howell North High School

Grand Center Arts Academy

Hazelwood Central High School

Hazelwood West High School

Highland High School

Holt High School

Incarnate Word Academy

Kairos Academy

Ladue Horton Watkins High School

Lafayette High School

Liberty High School

Lutheran North High School

Lutheran High School of St. Charles County

Lutheran High School South

Marquette Catholic High School

Marquette High School

Mascoutah High School

McCluer North High School

MICDS

Nerinx Hall High School

North Point High School

Oakville High School

O'Fallon Township High School

Parkway Central High School

Principia School

Rockwood Summit High School

Saint Louis Priory School

St Dominic High School

St Joseph's Academy

St. Charles West High School

St. Francis Borgia High School

Sullivan High School

Timberland High School

Union High School

University City High School

Ursuline Academy

Villa Duchesne School of the Sacred Heart

Visitation Academy

Washington High School

Westminster Christian Academy

For more information about The Ken Page Awards, please visit KenPageAwards.com.

About The Ken Page Awards

The Ken Page Awards are produced by The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. This program is designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Participating schools will have their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals. The year-long adjudication process culminates in an awards ceremony modeled on the Tony Awards. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) program and to participate in a week-long professional development experience