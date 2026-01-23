St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Rescheduled Due to Weather

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, who presents the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition at The Fabulous Fox, has made the decision to move the performance originally scheduled for Saturday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of performers, staff, and patrons as the top priority,

The 16th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition performance will now take place tonight Friday, January 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the originally scheduled performance date will be accepted at tonight’s rescheduled performance. Digital tickets that have already been downloaded will update automatically. The Fabulous Fox Box Office will be open from 5:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. this evening.

While the date and time have changed, the excitement and talent on stage remain the same. Audiences are encouraged to come out and support these remarkable young artists while also allowing everyone to travel to and from the theatre as safely as possible given the potential for winter weather.

“We appreciate the flexibility and understanding of our audiences, families, and performers as we navigate these conditions together,” said Cait VanDeWiele of the Foundation. “Ensuring a safe experience for everyone involved is our highest priority.”