Moonstone Theatre's Production Of THE SOUND INSIDE Postponed To July 2023

All original tickets remain valid for the newly scheduled dates. Ticket holders will be contacted via email about the postponement.

Dec. 22, 2022  

Moonstone Theatre Company has postponed its upcoming performances of The Sound Inside.

Originally scheduled for January 26 - February 12, The Sound Inside will now run July 6 - 23, 2023, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Showtimes for the 12-performance run are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The new performance dates of The Sound Inside will be on sale in early January. For more information, visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com, or call MetroTix at 314-534-1111.



