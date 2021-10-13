Max & Louie Presents SONGS FOR NOBODIES, December 2-12

Olivier Award nominated playwright Joanna Murray-Smith, asks the question, "What if an essentially unremarkable human being had an encounter or connection with a huge star that changed the course of their life?" Ten women all played by one extraordinary actress in Songs for Nobodies is running December2nd through December 12th at the Grandel Theatre in the Grand Center Arts District. Visit maxandlouie.com or call (314) 534-1111 for tickets, now on sale.

This unforgettable one-woman powerhouse performance, starring Debby Lennon, weaves the music of legendary divas Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf, and Maria Callas throughout a mosaic of stories told by the everyday women who had unexpected life-changing encounters with these musical icons.

Featuring such favorites as "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Crazy," "Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien," "Lady Sings the Blues," and "Vissi d'arte," Songs for Nobodies illuminates the power of song to share a story, heal a heartbreak, and inspire a dream.

"We are delighted to bring this powerful theatrical piece back starring the one and only Debby Lennon, directed by the irrepressible Pamela Hunt. What a team!," said Stellie Siteman, Producing Artistic Director.

For Max & Louie Productions' Covid Protocols please visit www.maxandlouie.com

Songs For Nobodies will run at the Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, Missouri 63103. The dates of the production are December 2nd- December 12, 2021. Tickets are on sale at metrotix.com or by phone at (314) 534-1111. Visit maxandlouie.com for more information. Reserved seating is priced from $25-$220.00 (for a private booth of 4)