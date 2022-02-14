GUESS WHO? Announced at The Sheldon This March

Chamber Music Society of St. Louis presents GUESS WHO?, March 28 & 29, 7:30pm at Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd, Grand Center. Virtual concert to take place April 6 at 9am. Purchase ticket here.

The performance will include a musical game show with prizes. The March 28 performance will be audio and video recorded for the virtual presentation.

Performances are presented in the Sheldon Concert Hall, with socially distanced seating. Visit the COVID-19 Protocols page for up-to-date information on The Sheldon and CMSSL health and safety guidelines. Be sure to bring proof of vaccination with you to all CMSSL performances.

2021-22 Season programs are being presented in front of a live audience, and virtually. Live concerts will be held in the Sheldon Concert Hall on the dates listed on your ticket. Virtual performances are accessed on our website, using the access password printed on your ticket.

Learn more at chambermusicstl.org.