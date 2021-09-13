Fabulous Fox Theatre Announces Guest COVID-19 Protocols

As the Fabulous Fox Theatre prepares to open its doors to concert and Broadway audiences this fall in the safest and healthiest manner possible, the venue has announced that beginning October 1, 2021 and continuing through January 2, 2022, guests ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test along with a photo ID for entry into the Theatre.

Guests will also be required to complete a brief verbal health screening at entry and wear a face mask at all times while inside the Fox. Guests under the age of 12 will not be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test, but will be required to wear a face mask at all times.

To be considered fully vaccinated, a ticket holder's performance must be at least 14 days after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or at least 14 days after their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Original vaccination cards, printed copies of vaccination cards, or digital copies of vaccination cards will be accepted as proof of vaccination. Vaccination cards should legibly reflect the cardholder's name, birthday and vaccine date(s). Guests who cannot provide proof of vaccination may provide proof of a negative COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours of the ticket holder's performance or an antigen test administered by a healthcare or pharmacy provider within 24 hours of the performance. Self-administered tests will not be accepted. A photo ID must be presented along with the vaccination or negative test documents.

These temporary protocols are in keeping with the current CDC advice and entertainment industry best practices. While the Fox recognizes these protocols will not provide perfect protection against the COVID-19 virus, they represent our industry's best chance to get back to presenting live entertainment for our audiences and much needed work for our associates.

By starting this policy October 1, Fox guests have the opportunity to make informed decisions about future ticket purchases and about attending events for which they are currently ticketed. All single ticket holders and Broadway series subscribers are receiving communication from the Fox outlining their options - from exchanges to refunds - should they elect not to attend a performance. Single tickets for ten of the Broadway Shows in the 2021-2022 U.S. Bank Broadway Season go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. These protocols will apply to four of those shows plus previously announced concerts. See FabulousFox.com for the current calendar of events.

In addition to asking guests to play a role in keeping themselves and each other safe, The Fox has taken steps to upgrade its facility to welcome them back. The Fox operations team worked closely with Jarrell Mechanical Contractors and The Trane Company to assess all options and selected a Plasma Air Bipolar ionization system to safely reduce harmful airborne pathogens, viruses, bacteria, mold, VOCs and odor. The technology, which was installed in the existing HVAC systems, emits ozone free ions into the space to effectively neutralize all atoms and molecules to ultimately provide a safer and healthier environment. In addition, the air filtration system has been enhanced with Merv 13 filters and the outdoor air exchange will be set to the maximum possible for each event's weather conditions.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures include spraying the theatre with a 360 Electrostatic Sprayer before each performance; frequent disinfection of high-touch surfaces; the placement of hand sanitizing stations throughout the Theatre; and the installation of Plexiglas shields where possible at points where guests will interact with associates.

All health and safety protocols are subject to change as conditions change. Health and safety protocols for future shows will be announced once conditions for early 2022 become more apparent later in the year.