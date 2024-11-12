CHICAGO in St. Louis Launches Lottery

Learn more about how to get discount tickets here!
The Fabulous Fox has announced a digital lottery for tickets to see CHICAGO, coming to St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox November 29 – December 1. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $30 each. The lottery is open now and will close at 11:59 AM Wednesday, November 13 for tickets to all performances.
Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and venue and are subject to change without notice.
Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.
