CHICAGO in St. Louis Launches Lottery

The Fabulous Fox has announced a digital lottery for tickets to see CHICAGO, coming to St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox November 29 – December 1. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $30 each. The lottery is open now and will close at 11:59 AM Wednesday, November 13 for tickets to all performances.

HOW TO ENTER:

Visit FabulousFox.com/ChicagoLottery to enter.

Winner notifications will be sent by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13 via email and/or mobile push notification. Winners will have two days to claim and pay for their ticket(s) via link provided.

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets will be available to pick up at the Fox Theatre Box Office beginning two hours prior to showtime on day of winning performance.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

ADDITIONAL RULES:

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and venue and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

