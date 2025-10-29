Britt Lower to Headline The Repertory Theater of St. Louis' Holiday Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Repertory Theater of St. Louis will present its third annual Holiday Benefit with celebrity guest Britt Lower, who recently won an Emmy for her role in Severance. Over the past two years, more than 1,500 supporters joined The Rep alongside hometown legends like John Goodman, Sean Gunn, and Denise Thimes. This year's theme, Home for the Holidays with celebrity guest Britt Lower, honors the warmth of community, the power of storytelling, and the special place The Rep holds in the hearts of those across the Midwest.

Britt Lower is a major world-class talent in theatre, film, and television from right here in the Midwest. Born and raised in Illinois, Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom first met Lower over ten years ago in a new play development room at the Ojai Playwrights Conference. Even then, watching them bring the words of Rep favorite Steph Del Rosso to life, she knew she was in the presence of someone extraordinary. Since then, Lower has done it all—originating unforgettable characters onstage and screen, welcoming audiences as Ringmaster of St. Louis' own Circus Flora, and now, winning an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the brilliant Severance.

“Britt embodies the daring imagination we're celebrating this season at The Rep,” said Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom. “It's a true gift to back an artist who I've been lucky to call a friend, whose storytelling has captured the world's imagination—and whose creative roots run right here through our region's heart.”

At the Holiday Benefit, enjoy an exclusive opportunity to engage in a front-stage conversation with Lower as she captivates the audience with insights, anecdotes, and a special holiday treat. The night will be rounded out with a few other surprise guests, silent and live auctions, and a lively paddle raise to support The Rep's artistic and educational programming. Some of the exciting auction items include: an exclusive culinary experience at The St. Louis Club, passes to the 2026 BMW Championship, a VIP St. Louis Zoo experience, along with trips, exclusive memorabilia, experiences, and more.