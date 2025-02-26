BWW Q&A: Essence Anisa Tyler on CLYDE'S at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We spoke to Essence Anisa Tyler about St. Louis Rep's productiuon of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's, running now through March 2nd at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the Webster University Campus.

Essence Anisa Tyler* (Letitia) is excited to be returning to The Rep this season. At The Rep: Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical as “Lily Polkadot” (Imaginary Theatre Company). Regional Theatre: Hairspray as “Dynamite” (Laguna Beach Playhouse). Additional Credits: Wayward as “Dionna” (Student Film). As a St. Louis native, Essence is honored to be a part of bringing this heartfelt story to life in her hometown. She would like to thank her family and friends for continuing to love and support her. “Never give up on your dreams!”

Who is Letitia, and what motivates her?

Letitia is a vibrant, strong, tough and compassionate individual. She’s a formally incarcerated mother who is trying to find her way after being released from prison.

What do you think of Lynn Nottage?

I think Lynn Nottage is a phenomenal playwright and I’m honored to be part of bringing her work to life on stage. I was first introduced to her as a young child through my mother who directed a production of “Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine”. Undine’s strength and resilience is something that still sticks with me till this day. Nottage’s ability to make you think and feel so many things through her language and storytelling is incomparable. Her art is truly a gift and I’m so glad she’s shared it with all of us.

How does she handle Clyde’s authority and intimidation? How does it feel to play opposite that level of well, meanness?

Letitia handles Clyde’s authority and intimidation by playing her position. I think Tish (Letitia) knows who Clyde is deep down and understands that Clyde has gone through a lot, which has made her become the person that she is. Playing opposite of Clyde’s intensity or “meanness” requires me to always respond as truthfully as I can in the moment. It’s like having a masterclass onstage. Ms. Phyllis Yvonne Stickney is fierce and riveting as Clyde. It’s cool to be able to live in the honesty of those interactions between Tish and Clyde.

What part does she exist as within the group dynamic of the kitchen?

In the group dynamic of the kitchen, Tish is the one who knows all the rules and makes sure everyone else knows them too. It is vitally important that she keeps her job. She is also someone who looks out for people. She has a friendship with Rafael, played by Alfredo Antillon. Alfredo’s charming, heartwarming, and gutwrenching performance makes exploring the levels of Tish and Rafael’s relationship a transformative experience. When Tish first meets Jason, portrayed with such sincerity and depth by Brendan D. Hickey, she’s tough on him at first but opens up when she realizes who he really is instead of who he appears to be. The lessons learned from these relationships fuel Tish’s desire to become the best version of herself.

What are her dreams beyond Clyde’s?

Letitia’s dream outside of Clyde’s is to be a chef. I think she would make that dream a reality and maybe end up having a business similar to Clyde’s. I think she would definitely want to do something that would help people and get them out of or through tough situations.

It feels like everyone has a different journey with food and the metaphor of food that's within Clyde's. How does food serve as a metaphor for her character’s arc?

I think that Tish struggles with impatience and with being weighed down by past baggage as well as being overwhelmed by current stressors in her life. I feel like all of those things show up in how she makes her sandwiches and even in her pursuit of perfecting her special sauce. Montrellous, played by St. Louis theatre veteran Ron Himes, helps to guide her to that realization which eventually allows her to let some of that go.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Audiences must come and see this show because this story is so incredibly healing. It’s relatable and refreshing. It will have you laughing, crying, then laughing again. Directed by the magnificent Josiah Davis, this piece will leave you filled with a sense of hope and possibility.

Comments