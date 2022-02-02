18th Kids' Night Announced At The Fabulous Fox, March 8

The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is excited to announce the 18th Annual Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox will take place Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 7:30 PM for a fun-filled evening for the performance of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

For this performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory adults will have the opportunity to purchase an adult ticket and receive a kid's ticket free!

Tickets are on sale now!

BOGO offer applies to Kids Ages 17 & under.

BOGO offer is valid on all seating and price levels except front row, premium and price A orchestra seating.

Tickets must be purchased by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or at the Fox Theatre Box Office to receive the BOGO offer. The offer is not available through online purchases.

The Fox Theatre Box Office is located at 531 North Grand Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63103 and hours are limited.

This program is presented by the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation in partnership with the Fabulous Fox and NETworks Presentations. More information about this event is available at the FoxPACF website www.foxpacf.org.