TV: Madrid, Más Musical Que Nunca - Temporada 2023 / 2024

ALADDIN, EL REY LEÓN, PRETTY WOMAN, MAMMA MÍA!, BAILO BAILO, DESENCANTADAS, BOOK OF MORMON, EL FANTASMA DE LA OPERA, CHICAGO, UNA RUBIA MUY LEGAL, MATILDA, WE WILL ROCK YOU, TICK, TICK...BOOM!, SCHOOL OF ROCK, MALINCHE ... ¡Y mucho más!

From This Author - Juan-Jose Gonzalez

Juanjo González has worked for BroadwayWorld Spain since 2010. He's been part of the People of Godspell, as one of Ken Davenport's partners of the 2011 revival. His producing company, L... (read more about this author)