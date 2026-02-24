GALACTICA to Launch New Residency at Eden Ibiza with Cocoricò

🎭 NEW! Spain Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Spain & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GALACTICA will debut its first official Ibiza residency this summer at Eden Ibiza in San Antonio, running from May through September 2026. The residency is presented in collaboration with Cocoricò and will focus on hard, hypnotic, and high-intensity techno rooted in the contemporary European underground scene.

Originally conceived with Cocoricò as a traveling Italian hard techno festival, GALACTICA has expanded into an international brand bridging established and emerging artists across the electronic music landscape. The concept has previously appeared at venues including Nexus in Paris, E1 in London, and Fabrik in Madrid. The Ibiza residency will mark the first time GALACTICA has a dedicated home on the island.

The residency aims to establish a defined platform for hard techno within Ibiza’s nightlife landscape, positioning the brand as a new presence in the genre’s island programming.

Eden Ibiza, located in San Antonio Bay, has operated since 1999 and underwent renovations in 2013. The venue is known for its Incubus Gold by Void sound system and multi-room layout designed for immersive club experiences. Over the years, Eden has hosted artists including Pete Tong, Judge Jules, and Disclosure.

The GALACTICA residency will take place throughout the summer 2026 season at Eden Ibiza. Further event details are expected to be announced.

