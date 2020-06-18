Barcelona's Liceu Opera to Present First Post-Lockdown Performance - For an Audience of Plants

The Guardian has reported that Barcelona's Liceu opera house will present its first post-lockdown performance, but not for a human audience. The concert will be performed for an audience of 2,292 plants. The performance will be livestreamed for people to enjoy as well.

According to the Liceu's artistic director, Víctor García de Gomar, the Concert for the Biocene is intended to help us ponder the state of the human condition, and think about the effects of being "an audience deprived of the possibility of being an audience".

Eugenio Ampudia, the conceptual artist behind the concert shared:

"At a time when an important part of humankind has shut itself up in enclosed spaces and been obliged to relinquish movement, nature has crept forward to occupy the spaces we have ceded,"

He continued to say, "And it has done so at its own rhythm, according to its patient biological cycle. Can we broaden our empathy and bring it to bear on other species? Let's start by using art and music and inviting nature into a great concert hall."

